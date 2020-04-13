Sorry seems to be the hardest word – for Priti Patel

After weeks of being out of the public eye, leading to increasing cries of “Where’s Priti?, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, finally appeared to give the government’s Covid-19 update.

It could hardly have gone worse, with the MP fluffing an attempt to report the number of tests carried out, as well as responding to an accusation of a failure to provide enough protective equipment with this non-apology.

“I am sorry if people feel there have been failings.”

Less a Covid-19 update and more a Government Gaslighting Hour. People weren’t satisfied with her statement, and took to Twitter to make air their opinions.

"I'm sorry if people feel there have been failings. I'll be very very clear about that" is one of the least clear apologies I've ever heard. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 11, 2020

"I'm sorry you feel we have blown up your home planet of Alderaan" pic.twitter.com/Ih3QYmAeFA — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) April 11, 2020

Nurse: We need masks and aprons. We’re using bin bags. Minister: I’m sorry you feel you’re not wearing a mask or apron. Nurse: I’m not. Minister: I’m sorry you feel that way. Maybe you’re not using them right. (Nurse glares.) Minister: You are real hero- Nurse: Oh, shut up. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 11, 2020

‘I’m sorry if you feel like people are being eaten’ pic.twitter.com/Yg5iQZ5Wyq — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 12, 2020

Like owner of the Titanic saying to families of those who lost their lives “I’m sorry if you feel we didn’t have enough life boats” https://t.co/cPDUcdU5xd — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 11, 2020

“Well, I’m sorry if people feel that there have been failings.” pic.twitter.com/GL78A2GNcN — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) April 11, 2020

“I’m sorry if people feel that their planet has been invaded, their cities reduced to rubble and their loved ones enslaved and exterminated.” pic.twitter.com/M7zsmMWMLP — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) April 12, 2020

Journalist, Mollie Goodfellow, imagined how it might sound if the rest of us tried something similar.

me to HMRC: I’m sorry if you feel like I haven’t submitted my self assessment — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 12, 2020

Image The Telegraph screengrab