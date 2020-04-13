Sorry seems to be the hardest word – for Priti Patel

After weeks of being out of the public eye, leading to increasing cries of “Where’s Priti?, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, finally appeared to give the government’s Covid-19 update.

It could hardly have gone worse, with the MP fluffing an attempt to report the number of tests carried out, as well as responding to an accusation of a failure to provide enough protective equipment with this non-apology.

“I am sorry if people feel there have been failings.”

Less a Covid-19 update and more a Government Gaslighting Hour. People weren’t satisfied with her statement, and took to Twitter to make air their opinions.

Journalist, Mollie Goodfellow, imagined how it might sound if the rest of us tried something similar.

