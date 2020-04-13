Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we learned from week 3 in isolation
1. The Police ain’t messing around
police stopped me in tesco buying a three-pack of cornettos. asked to inspect my hands for clapping. 'not red enough'. the cones go back on the shelf. i'm tweeting this from a riot van
— Joel Exotic (@joelgolby) April 9, 2020
2. People are missing Pret
I miss Pret so much I might make myself a bland sandwich and throw a fiver out the window
— Katherine Denham (@katjdenham) April 9, 2020
3. Naps aren’t helping
naps aren’t as enjoyable when you’re just using them to skip ahead a few hours
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 11, 2020
4.Literature has all the answers
jane austen understood that nothing is sexier than standing seven feet away from someone, making brief eye contact, and then going home
— chloe 🍭 wang yibo hell hours (@chlosephine_) April 5, 2020
5. We’re learning new things about our partners
two weeks into lockdown and I can only conclude my boyfriend's job is to speak on the phone to men called Nathaniel and say the phrase "Good stuff"
— Lauren Bensted (@bennylauren) April 8, 2020
6. People are learning new languages
[Text]
UNKNOWN NUMBER: Hey, you busy?
ME: Nope, still in lockdown. Who’s this?
*Rips off mask*
DUOLINGO OWL: I fucking knew it! Learn Spanish you piece of shit.
— MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 7, 2020
7. Celeb chefs are teaching the nation new tricks
I bloody love Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On because he says you can substitute ingredients for ones you do have in the cupboard. I made his Aubergine Curry Dal with Herby Flatbreads tonight. pic.twitter.com/kYvOnE2LFv
— Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) April 6, 2020
8. Productivity goals have shifted
Productivity goals for this day of Our Lord I think it’s Tuesday, whatever.
1: wash face
2: put knickers on
3: that’s it.
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 7, 2020
9. Pets are suffering too
Day 18 of lock down. Filled the dog with helium. pic.twitter.com/aiGEkhjwhI
— cluedont (@cluedont) April 8, 2020
10. And finally
tits out for the nhs at 8 tomorrow
— keithy (@442keith) April 8, 2020
Next > This Doncaster Council thread looks totally random but makes its point brilliantly