Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we learned from week 3 in isolation

1. The Police ain’t messing around

police stopped me in tesco buying a three-pack of cornettos. asked to inspect my hands for clapping. 'not red enough'. the cones go back on the shelf. i'm tweeting this from a riot van — Joel Exotic (@joelgolby) April 9, 2020

2. People are missing Pret

I miss Pret so much I might make myself a bland sandwich and throw a fiver out the window — Katherine Denham (@katjdenham) April 9, 2020

3. Naps aren’t helping

naps aren’t as enjoyable when you’re just using them to skip ahead a few hours — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 11, 2020

4.Literature has all the answers

jane austen understood that nothing is sexier than standing seven feet away from someone, making brief eye contact, and then going home — chloe 🍭 wang yibo hell hours (@chlosephine_) April 5, 2020

5. We’re learning new things about our partners

two weeks into lockdown and I can only conclude my boyfriend's job is to speak on the phone to men called Nathaniel and say the phrase "Good stuff" — Lauren Bensted (@bennylauren) April 8, 2020

6. People are learning new languages

[Text]

UNKNOWN NUMBER: Hey, you busy? ME: Nope, still in lockdown. Who’s this? *Rips off mask*

DUOLINGO OWL: I fucking knew it! Learn Spanish you piece of shit. — MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) April 7, 2020

7. Celeb chefs are teaching the nation new tricks

I bloody love Jamie Oliver’s Keep Cooking and Carry On because he says you can substitute ingredients for ones you do have in the cupboard. I made his Aubergine Curry Dal with Herby Flatbreads tonight. pic.twitter.com/kYvOnE2LFv — Tuppence Pennyapple III (@fabulucy) April 6, 2020

8. Productivity goals have shifted

Productivity goals for this day of Our Lord I think it’s Tuesday, whatever. 1: wash face 2: put knickers on 3: that’s it. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 7, 2020

9. Pets are suffering too

Day 18 of lock down. Filled the dog with helium. pic.twitter.com/aiGEkhjwhI — cluedont (@cluedont) April 8, 2020

10. And finally

tits out for the nhs at 8 tomorrow — keithy (@442keith) April 8, 2020

