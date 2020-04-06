This Doncaster Council thread looks totally random but makes its point brilliantly

Doncaster Council went wildly viral on Twitter today with this tale about a rotting whale carcass which, at first glimpse, might look entirely random.

But stick with it because it has a very good point to make which it makes very well indeed, and had the whole internet applauding.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

And just a few of the things people had to say about it.

READ MORE

Whether Tommy Lee wrote it or not, this NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is glorious

Source @MyDoncaster