16 nice things to bring a smile to your face

There doesn’t feel like there’s very much to be happy about at the moment but we’ve rounded up some nice things that we saw this week to try and raise a few smiles.

1.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

2.

He’s shedding but it looks like he’s wearing a gecko onesie pic.twitter.com/j3O26jlHSU — 👾 8-bitch 👾 (@soi_girl) April 4, 2020

3.

Brilliant cat goalkeeping in Italy. pic.twitter.com/nSg0nAtNi1 — Christian Machowski (@Christian_ESEM) April 3, 2020





4.

My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you'd ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past. On his daily walk today, though, he had to pretend… 🤣 Hope this brightens up your day! pic.twitter.com/C4lSyYU2eb — Toby Marriott (@tobymarriott) April 3, 2020

5.

Quarantine, day 14. Me and my boyfriend spent the whole day setting up an art gallery for our gerbil. pic.twitter.com/kswEukLc7s — A happier day (@AHappierDay) April 6, 2020

6.

john krasinski and emily blunt surprising a hamilton fan by having the entire original broadway cast join their zoom and sing for her is absolutely the best thing i have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/TLmCsbIk6n — domi (@melissafumeros) April 6, 2020

7.

I don’t know who this is, but he’s made my day. pic.twitter.com/g5x1kMQlMJ — William Crawley (@williamcrawley) April 5, 2020

8.

I cannot express to you how much you need to hear these tiny skunks sounding like gargling muppets pic.twitter.com/rEJw0vwI4s — Effie Seiberg (@effies) April 7, 2020

9.

My mate has been dressing up everyday to cheer the neighbourhood up while he takes the dogs out 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r2CDWRuvc3 — Jack (@jackp593) April 8, 2020

10.

'Peanut, get out of that mud puddle.' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3oGeGrS3k — Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) April 6, 2020

11.

The weather man dog had a small dog couch pic.twitter.com/ER5MNf5eVH — A happier day (@AHappierDay) April 7, 2020

12.

Social Isolation, Day 23 Kids: We're booooored! What can we do? Wife *cleaning basement*: What are we ever going to do with these Simpsons Halloween costumes we only wore once? Me: pic.twitter.com/6oLiyvdcWu — Joel A. Sutherland (@joelasutherland) April 8, 2020

13.

I’m close to being this insane pic.twitter.com/6qAc8YjvUA — putting the pal in palestinian (@jennineak) April 8, 2020

14.

I’ve found an excellent use of my time at home. pic.twitter.com/HOam8IO3UK — Joseph's Machines (@josephsmachines) April 7, 2020

15.

ACTIVE DANCE TUTORIAL-HIP HOP pic.twitter.com/zWMx3d2y6I — Joe Tracini (@joetracini) April 9, 2020

16.

I love this TikTok.

For anyone missing their London commute.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/84YcFNDRhn — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 8, 2020

