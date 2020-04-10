16 nice things to bring a smile to your face

There doesn’t feel like there’s very much to be happy about at the moment but we’ve rounded up some nice things that we saw this week to try and raise a few smiles.

1.

2.

3.


 

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

READ MORE:

Just 17 nice things we saw this week