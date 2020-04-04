Just 17 nice things we saw this week

At the moment we need things to make us smile more than ever, so here is our weekly round-up of nice things we saw this week.

1.

*orders expensive cat bed* *waits 5 weeks for overseas shipping* *watches the cat ignore it for 6 months* *finally throws it, defeated, on top of the wardrobe* pic.twitter.com/JR6h6EI8Mk — strangerbabble (@strangerbabble) March 28, 2020

2.

3.

In other news… the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH — Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020

4.

Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020

5.

House near us puts these bears out each day, doing a different activity every time. It’s all I live for currently… pic.twitter.com/cSKYiqZL1Z — Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) March 30, 2020

6.

When your grandkids ask you about 2020 pic.twitter.com/IQmyCc75Dw — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 30, 2020

7.

this orangutan telling a thrilling story to an entranced audience of otters pic.twitter.com/ZUusnQfpnI — iucounu (@iucounu) March 30, 2020

8.

Archie is a venerable elder gentleman, and with his diminished sight and hearing abilities doesn’t always notice things straight away. pic.twitter.com/Wo5MsLNz6I — Constance Rimmer (@PigletParker) March 31, 2020

9.

Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

10.

I found them red handed, trying to move, the cot again. They now in the interrogation room. Whose idea was it, to move the cot 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tHz3QzbdmW — triplet mommy❤️ (@mommy_triplet) March 31, 2020

11.

My downstairs neighbor lives alone so he is borrowing our dog whenever he needs to. She’s down there right now. They’re eating dinner together. — ErinEph (@ErinEph) April 3, 2020

12.

2 weeks of isolation and we're out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we're insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4 — Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020

13.

this is my favorite thing on the internet pic.twitter.com/RQtGIHRjfg — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) April 1, 2020

14.

I been thinking about this pass and finish all day pic.twitter.com/J21vSTsRK7 — Aaron West (@oeste) April 1, 2020

15.

16.

17.

What I didn’t know I needed…😂🥰 **volume up** pic.twitter.com/gskRkZEwvP — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) April 3, 2020





