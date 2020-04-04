Just 17 nice things we saw this week
At the moment we need things to make us smile more than ever, so here is our weekly round-up of nice things we saw this week.
1.
*orders expensive cat bed*
*waits 5 weeks for overseas shipping*
*watches the cat ignore it for 6 months*
*finally throws it, defeated, on top of the wardrobe* pic.twitter.com/JR6h6EI8Mk
— strangerbabble (@strangerbabble) March 28, 2020
2.
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with some #coronavirus inspired lyrics! pic.twitter.com/2KX1YmObuH
— Daniel Matarazzo (@dannymatz90) March 24, 2020
3.
In other news… the cat over the road is called Walter pic.twitter.com/loIHA2J4mH
— Sian Cosgrove (@sian_cosgrove) March 29, 2020
4.
Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM
— Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020
5.
House near us puts these bears out each day, doing a different activity every time. It’s all I live for currently… pic.twitter.com/cSKYiqZL1Z
— Adam Harrison (@Adam_Harrison13) March 30, 2020
6.
When your grandkids ask you about 2020 pic.twitter.com/IQmyCc75Dw
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) March 30, 2020
7.
this orangutan telling a thrilling story to an entranced audience of otters pic.twitter.com/ZUusnQfpnI
— iucounu (@iucounu) March 30, 2020
8.
Archie is a venerable elder gentleman, and with his diminished sight and hearing abilities doesn’t always notice things straight away. pic.twitter.com/Wo5MsLNz6I
— Constance Rimmer (@PigletParker) March 31, 2020
9.
Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11am during #lockdown. This was day seven.#Covid19 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/yBw2Q230CA
— Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020
10.
I found them red handed, trying to move, the cot again. They now in the interrogation room. Whose idea was it, to move the cot 🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/tHz3QzbdmW
— triplet mommy❤️ (@mommy_triplet) March 31, 2020
11.
My downstairs neighbor lives alone so he is borrowing our dog whenever he needs to. She’s down there right now. They’re eating dinner together.
— ErinEph (@ErinEph) April 3, 2020
12.
2 weeks of isolation and we're out here making picnic tables for squirrels because we're insane pic.twitter.com/8WfHwyJQA4
— Lucy Small (@lucyleid) March 31, 2020
13.
this is my favorite thing on the internet pic.twitter.com/RQtGIHRjfg
— Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) April 1, 2020
14.
I been thinking about this pass and finish all day pic.twitter.com/J21vSTsRK7
— Aaron West (@oeste) April 1, 2020
15.
excuse me pic.twitter.com/wPj0PA6qeg
— jordan (@JordanUhl) April 4, 2020
16.
Social distancing baptism pic.twitter.com/S1CJiNPcOC
— Stephen (@GeronimoFrost) April 1, 2020
17.
What I didn’t know I needed…😂🥰
**volume up**
— FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) April 3, 2020
READ MORE:
21 nice things to try and bring a smile to your face