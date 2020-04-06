Whether Tommy Lee wrote it or not, this NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is glorious
Tommy Lee went viral with this brilliantly sweary takedown of Donald Trump and his abject failure over coronavirus.
Whether the Motley Crue drummer wrote it or not – and by all accounts he didn’t – it’s still a glorious read and nails it 100%.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Sky_Lee_1 (and lots of other people as well) and here were just some of the things people were saying about it.
When Tommy Lee thinks you’re crazy you’re fucking crazy.
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 6, 2020
That really is a thing of beauty
— Tara Dublin Is Staying Home (@taradublinrocks) April 6, 2020
Tommy Lee calling Trump an “off-brand butt plug” is the gift I didn’t know I needed today😂
— Kellywise the Clown🤡 (@KellywiseClown) April 6, 2020
I would say you pretty well nailed it.
— Martin Henry Karasch (@MartinHanry) April 5, 2020
What many of you don't know is that Tommy Lee was the original Swearing Consultant on The Thick of It. https://t.co/CYTNGKY6GN
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) April 6, 2020
I don't care who wrote it. This ROCKS!
— patrick demetri (@megeetsa) April 5, 2020
We will look back at Tommy Lee’s open letter to the president as one of the greatest short stories of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/FJr7flg77v
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 6, 2020
I have a question about this. And that question is "How do we ask Michael Shannon or Samuel L. Jackson to read it?"
— Robert Hill (@Vonotar) April 6, 2020
Here’s who really wrote it, by all accounts.
THIS IS FUCKING BRILLIANT
**NOT WRITTEN BY Tommy Lee but @AJPennyfarthing ⬅️⬅️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/718XLR3Oom
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 6, 2020
To conclude …
We are all Tommy Lee today. https://t.co/Gf2hmvwOtY
— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 5, 2020
