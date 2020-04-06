Whether Tommy Lee wrote it or not, this NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is glorious

Tommy Lee went viral with this brilliantly sweary takedown of Donald Trump and his abject failure over coronavirus.

Whether the Motley Crue drummer wrote it or not – and by all accounts he didn’t – it’s still a glorious read and nails it 100%.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Sky_Lee_1 (and lots of other people as well) and here were just some of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s who really wrote it, by all accounts.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Sky_Lee_1