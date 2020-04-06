This American who insists on going to church despite coronavirus is frankly terrifying

There are people who do all they can to stay at home and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And then there are people like this American woman, and it’s more than a little bit terrifying.

Of course, Jesus’s blood! Why didn’t we think of that. Or spot it, for that matter.

Source @TheTNHoller