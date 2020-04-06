This American who insists on going to church despite coronavirus is frankly terrifying

There are people who do all they can to stay at home and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And then there are people like this American woman, and it’s more than a little bit terrifying.

CNN: “Aren’t you concerned you could go infect other people who don’t go to this church?” OHIO WOMAN: “No. I’m covered in Jesus’ blood.” pic.twitter.com/KBsnJyZWxJ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 5, 2020

Of course, Jesus’s blood! Why didn’t we think of that. Or spot it, for that matter.

Covered in his blood? What part of the Bible is that? The Sam Raimi Edition? — Giorgio Angelini (@giorgieangelini) April 5, 2020

Should we go to Walmart or Home Depot first? pic.twitter.com/YFGgAdsUvs — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) April 5, 2020

READ MORE

Whether Tommy Lee wrote it or not, this NSFW takedown of Donald Trump is glorious

Source @TheTNHoller