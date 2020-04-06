Russians stuck at home impersonating famous paintings is today’s best lockdown thing
Never let it be said that the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t brought out the creativity in some people. And these Russians forced to stay at home, well it’s fair to say they got really, really creative, because they did this.
And it’s today’s favourite thing.
The "Isolation" Facebook group where Russians stuck at home impersonate famous paintings is by far the best thing to come out of the #coronavirus lockdown. I'm going to post my top 3 https://t.co/dy6yTTEVcb pic.twitter.com/yqM56lHrvV
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
Russian #Covid_19 self-isolation art #3 pic.twitter.com/5epExvGsKa
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
Russian #Covid_19 self-isolation art #2 pic.twitter.com/B3mX2TJH9y
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
Russian #Covid_19 self-isolation art #1 pic.twitter.com/fm8z5Y7oix
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
I know I said I'd stop at 3 but this one really captures Russia under #coronavirus … & the constitutional changes Putin rammed through during it pic.twitter.com/rySVJ8ZuEa
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
And there were so many good pet impersonators I couldn't not include at least one #coronavirus #SelfIsolation #dog #art pic.twitter.com/lFZouJNtTm
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020
Priceless pic.twitter.com/DbAcSZQmmv
— ɯıʇɐɥʞl∀ (@alkhatim) April 5, 2020
And separate, but related, were these, via @MollyOCath …
Parental Pandemic Portraits
Day 1
American Gothic || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/afnksQD8zp
— Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020
Day 2
Frida & Diego || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/TDl6b2uBIw
— Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020
Day 3
Klimt's The Kiss || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/igk3Hmulei
— Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020
Day 4
Hillelil & Hildebrand || Liz & Brian
Meeting on the Turret Stairs pic.twitter.com/bZNge3quS2
— Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020
Day 5
Gala & Dali || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/2kJHKCVbyB
— Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020
We hope you’re playing along at home …
Which one is the original?😉
— Espe (@PrillSu) April 6, 2020
