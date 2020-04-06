Russians stuck at home impersonating famous paintings is today’s best lockdown thing

Never let it be said that the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t brought out the creativity in some people. And these Russians forced to stay at home, well it’s fair to say they got really, really creative, because they did this.

And it’s today’s favourite thing.

And separate, but related, were these, via @MollyOCath

We hope you’re playing along at home …

Source @ASLuhn