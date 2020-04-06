Russians stuck at home impersonating famous paintings is today’s best lockdown thing

Never let it be said that the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t brought out the creativity in some people. And these Russians forced to stay at home, well it’s fair to say they got really, really creative, because they did this.

And it’s today’s favourite thing.

The "Isolation" Facebook group where Russians stuck at home impersonate famous paintings is by far the best thing to come out of the #coronavirus lockdown. I'm going to post my top 3 https://t.co/dy6yTTEVcb pic.twitter.com/yqM56lHrvV — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020

I know I said I'd stop at 3 but this one really captures Russia under #coronavirus … & the constitutional changes Putin rammed through during it pic.twitter.com/rySVJ8ZuEa — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) April 5, 2020

And separate, but related, were these, via @MollyOCath …

Parental Pandemic Portraits Day 1 American Gothic || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/afnksQD8zp — Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

Day 2 Frida & Diego || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/TDl6b2uBIw — Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

Day 3 Klimt's The Kiss || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/igk3Hmulei — Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

Day 4 Hillelil & Hildebrand || Liz & Brian

Meeting on the Turret Stairs pic.twitter.com/bZNge3quS2 — Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

Day 5 Gala & Dali || Liz & Brian pic.twitter.com/2kJHKCVbyB — Molly O'Cathain (@MollyOCath) March 24, 2020

We hope you’re playing along at home …

Which one is the original?😉 — Espe (@PrillSu) April 6, 2020

Source @ASLuhn