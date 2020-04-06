This skier on lockdown brought the outside in and it’s funny and very clever
Like most of the rest of the world this skier found himself on lockdown so he decided to do something about it – he brought the outside in instead.
And very funny and clever it is too.
He brought the
For those who would normally be dreaming of a sunny weekend at Mt. Sima, or in the back country, this is for you. Philipp Klein Herrero is a filmmaker and skier currently on lockdown in Barcelona. You can watch his other [outdoor] ski videos here > https://t.co/j4eZQG8uGC pic.twitter.com/vnOANPDW21
— City of Whitehorse (@city_whitehorse) April 4, 2020
Truly an ascent to remember.
Some people are getting really creative under the current circumstances. https://t.co/7D9LCPSnWD
— Christian Althaus (@C_Althaus) April 4, 2020
😂 that really put a smile on my face. Superb!
— Masokost (@masokost) April 4, 2020
This is the best thing I have seen all day https://t.co/4S4oSaYh1B
— Wulfgar the Bard (@WulfgarTheBard) April 5, 2020
Source @city_whitehorse