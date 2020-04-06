Matt Lucas’s ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ is helping to feed the NHS – and giving us an earworm

We were all entertained and informed when Matt Lucas recently revived an old Shooting Stars song with an up-to-date message.

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

What we didn’t see coming was that the song would be released as a fundraiser to provide food for the more-crucial-than-ever NHS.

#ThankYouBakedPotato is out TODAY, raising funds for #FeedNHS 1. You can download the song here : https://t.co/yZo3HScHQU 2. You can watch the video here by @cribble here :https://t.co/7lHuyzxgW6 3. You can donate to FeedNHS here :https://t.co/wXOT7LZGqx Matt x pic.twitter.com/S5f9zOfPLY — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 3, 2020

People loved it so much, this happened.

Football writer, Amy Lawrence – among many others – suggested people join in.

The @RealMattLucas Baked Potato approach to sending out the right message and helping the NHS has been brilliant. Show your kids, sing the song, and support if you can. Do what any self respecting baked potato would say. https://t.co/40J50OFepg — Amy Lawrence (@amylawrence71) April 3, 2020

So, they did. These were some of Matt’s favourites, and ours too.

Our three year old is a public information baked potato. pic.twitter.com/nbFrz47coS — Kiera Godfrey (@kieragodfrey) April 2, 2020

My little boy loves the potato song. The new one is absolutely brilliant. He won't stop singing it, so we made this, we hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/3JIiJVLVD7 — Ben Taylor (@benawtaylor) April 2, 2020

@RealMattLucas my boys have embraced the Baked Potato. They had so much fun doing this😂😂 #toolonginisolation pic.twitter.com/oW4Qv9Wbsw — ann-marie martin (@chranbo) April 4, 2020

the natural next step in the evolution of this song https://t.co/F1F6mVIth9 — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 5, 2020

Since it was made to raise funds for the heroes in the NHS, we thought we’d finish with this bit of medical potato choreography.

My colleagues and I love the song so much and it has been stuck in our heads ALL DAY! So much so that we made this video! Please RT as I would LOVE for Matt Lucas to see it to show our appreciation from all the nurses at St Andrews OPD in Broomfield, Chelmsford! pic.twitter.com/brflKDb8l0 — Asha-Louise (@AshaLouise89) April 3, 2020

If you want to donate, here’s that link again.

FeedNHS

