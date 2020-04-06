Matt Lucas’s ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ is helping to feed the NHS – and giving us an earworm

We were all entertained and informed when Matt Lucas recently revived an old Shooting Stars song with an up-to-date message.

What we didn’t see coming was that the song would be released as a fundraiser to provide food for the more-crucial-than-ever NHS.

People loved it so much, this happened.

Football writer, Amy Lawrence – among many others – suggested people join in.

So, they did. These were some of Matt’s favourites, and ours too.

Since it was made to raise funds for the heroes in the NHS, we thought we’d finish with this bit of medical potato choreography.

If you want to donate, here’s that link again.

FeedNHS

