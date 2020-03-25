Matt Lucas’ song about a baked potato is the best PSA you’ll see today

It’s true that there’s no shortage of celebrities telling us how to avoid spreading Covid-19, but not many of them are doing it via the power of song.

That’s why we’re particularly impressed with this video posted by Matt Lucas, because it revives a classic memory of his days on Shooting Stars, but tells us everything we need to know.

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

It’s as catchy as the coronavirus, but a lot more pleasant, and that’s not just our opinion.

The best public service broadcast you will hear today. https://t.co/RytM92Ora1 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) March 24, 2020

You'll like this. It has a peel. https://t.co/ZG3jQRscod — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) March 24, 2020

Why is this not a government PSA? https://t.co/VX7HOfMPRX — Helen of Troy 🐝🕷️ (@AteA1000chips) March 24, 2020

As a treat, here’s how the Baked Potato song used to go.

READ MORE

Matt Lucas shared how he took down this Doctor Who troll and people loved him for it

Source Matt Lucas Image Matt Lucas