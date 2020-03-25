Matt Lucas’ song about a baked potato is the best PSA you’ll see today

It’s true that there’s no shortage of celebrities telling us how to avoid spreading Covid-19, but not many of them are doing it via the power of song.

That’s why we’re particularly impressed with this video posted by Matt Lucas, because it revives a classic memory of his days on Shooting Stars, but tells us everything we need to know.

It’s as catchy as the coronavirus, but a lot more pleasant, and that’s not just our opinion.

As a treat, here’s how the Baked Potato song used to go.

