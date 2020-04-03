Someone suggested giving up alcohol during lockdown and it went as well as you’d expect

An opinion piece in The Independent put forward the suggestion that quarantined Brits should go teetotal.

Opinion: Let’s try “Dry Covid” – lockdown is the time to kick our national alcohol habit for good https://t.co/QWRH7vfyP5 — The Independent (@Independent) April 1, 2020

It will come as no surprise that the proposal went down like a hug from a febrile MP. These reactions pretty much cover it.

Jesus Hoverboarding Christ! Were you dropped on your head as a baby? This is the WORST time to try that. https://t.co/YVfPdecLPF — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) April 2, 2020

Let’s not, when it’s one of our only fucking sources of enjoyment right now. https://t.co/3vaQP9mYZ2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 2, 2020

Stop 👏 offering 👏 self-improvement 👏 tips 👏 during 👏 a 👏 pandemic https://t.co/udBi1b2UGX — Emma Gannon (@emmagannon) April 2, 2020

READ THE FUCKING ROOM MATE https://t.co/Y9kg6uO5Sy — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) April 2, 2020

when I said "let's usher in the roaring twenties" a pandemic and new prohibition was not what I had in mind. https://t.co/ibdgCCBQ6c — Joy Clarkson (@joynessthebrave) April 2, 2020

I am calling the police. This is hate speech. https://t.co/CyyYDYamQ1 — Lisa Holdsworth 🌹 (@WorksWithWords) April 2, 2020

The “Gal Gadot Singing Imagine” of newspaper opinion articles: https://t.co/LxvEd5x5Sc — J. E. Kearns (@BiblioDeviant) April 2, 2020

This very measured response looked like good advice on more than just an alcohol front, so we thought we’d leave it with you.

Your friendly, regular reminder that it's unrealistic and unkind to expect people to make big lifestyle changes at a time of crisis and distress. Be kind to yourselves. And remember that no one likes or thanks a scold. https://t.co/O2phujcya3 — Chris McCrudden (@cmccrudden) April 2, 2020

Source The Independent