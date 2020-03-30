10 revealing snapshots of life in quarantine with kids
Parents are having to spend far more time than usual with their beloved offspring, and as wonderful as children are, they can be a bit, well, full on.
Some parents have been using the internet as a substitute for adult company and are sharing the photographic evidence of life during
wartime quarantine.
Our friends at Bored Panda have pulled a lot of these together, and we’ve chosen our top ten.
1. One woman has set up a micro-economy
2. Could you work while being watched by Spider-Man?
3. This dad is stimulating his children’s technical skills (keeping them quiet for hours)
4. You know when people talk about the magic of childhood? Well …
5. If not kept endlessly entertained, children will turn feral
6. It doesn’t take long for home-schooling to become a massive roller-skating party
7. Multitasking is the way forward
8. Never take your eyes off your most valuable possessions when there are kids about
9. Some parents may be driven to extreme measures to get anything done (just kidding)
10. If all else fails, pass the home-schooling buck
BONUS: Kids see everything – and they know!
Source Bored Panda Image Bored Panda