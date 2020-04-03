This quarantine version of Adele’s ‘Hello’ is the new anthem for lockdown
While all but key workers are in lockdown, most of us are catching up on our boxsets, eating cheese straight from the packet and wondering if our hands will ever retain moisture again.
Not singer-songwriter, Chris Mann, though. Oh no – he’s been far more productive.
“I’m in California dreamin’ about goin’ out to eat – just a burger with cheese.”
He speaks for us all.
“What’s the point of wearing pants anymore anyhow???” Still trending on @youtube with this one. Y’all aren’t wearing pants either, are you? @Adele https://t.co/IL2QNlWiRn @AdeleFansWorld @AdeleFansPH @AdeleFansBR pic.twitter.com/N19zq1i1q8
— Chris Mann (@IamChrisMann) March 28, 2020
