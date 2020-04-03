This quarantine version of Adele’s ‘Hello’ is the new anthem for lockdown

While all but key workers are in lockdown, most of us are catching up on our boxsets, eating cheese straight from the packet and wondering if our hands will ever retain moisture again.

Not singer-songwriter, Chris Mann, though. Oh no – he’s been far more productive.

“I’m in California dreamin’ about goin’ out to eat – just a burger with cheese.”

He speaks for us all.

READ MORE

Janey Godley’s version of the quarantined Trump family is just hilarious

Source Chris Mann Image Chris Mann