This archive clip of the old BBC Breakfast fitness guy went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Today it’s all about Joe Wicks doing free fitness classes from an inordinately clean and tidy so-called front room on YouTube.

But back in the day – by which we mean the early ’80s – the BBC’s Breakfast programme had Tony Britts.

And four decades later he’s gone viral all over again because, well, have a watch for yourself why don’t you.

It’s day 4 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime! Time to don some tight clothing that doesn't quite fit and limber up with the one and only Tony Britts! pic.twitter.com/RD4rX1sCKI — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) April 2, 2020

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Ooh, this should come with a health warning, I've just pulled a muscle — Julian and Sandy (@BonaTweetette) April 2, 2020

That wasn't a muscle… — Jigsaw Panic Shopper (@chalkwhitehands) April 2, 2020

That rug on the floor is giving me anxiety! 😮 — Jammy 😷 STAY AT HOME (@BlueLightAlarm) April 2, 2020

I hadn't noticed the rug. Or the floor 👀 — Rachel (@rach0907) April 2, 2020

Blimey. Those shorts are really tiny and quite frankly mesmerising. — Alison (@Alisdisgrace) April 2, 2020

And there’s more.

It’s day 3 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime! Tony Britts is back with another quintessentially 80s workout. pic.twitter.com/Lk6tDc1pet — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) March 31, 2020

It's day 2 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime! Before you do your Joe Wicks workout, we recommend you limber up with Tony Britts! pic.twitter.com/OlDAbM5I7j — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) March 27, 2020

It’s day 1 of the BBC Archive quarantine fitness regime! Just don a pair of your tightest shorts and let Tony Britts lead the way. pic.twitter.com/V3KHmzaQsk — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) March 25, 2020

Where is Tony these days? — JozefP (@JozefPFurReal) April 2, 2020

Probably inside his house. — The Millennial Musician (@themillennialmu) April 2, 2020

