This archive clip of the old BBC Breakfast fitness guy went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself

Today it’s all about Joe Wicks doing free fitness classes from an inordinately clean and tidy so-called front room on YouTube.

But back in the day – by which we mean the early ’80s – the BBC’s Breakfast programme had Tony Britts.

And four decades later he’s gone viral all over again because, well, have a watch for yourself why don’t you.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

And there’s more.

Source @BBCArchive