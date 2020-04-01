The Llandudno goats are even better with a West Side Story soundtrack

You can’t have missed the news that a herd of Great Orme goats has been roaming free around Llandudno, blatantly ignoring both the quarantine and the two-metre social distancing rule.

They probably haven’t even washed their hooves.

Llandudno is run by goats pic.twitter.com/C7nENePcEA — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, in Bergamo, Italy …

While Llandudno has been taken over by wild goats, in Bergamo wild boar roam the streets. Sow boars are fiercely protective of their young. A better deterrent to unnecessary outings than police drones in Derbyshire?pic.twitter.com/Jw0MryGMUn — Tom Scott (@Tom___Scott) March 31, 2020

Comedy writer and actor, David Schneider was inspired by these two rewildings, and came up with something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

The Llandudno goats are so much better with a West Side Story soundtrack. (thanks to @AndrewStuart and the Bergamo boars) pic.twitter.com/A71FumsGNa — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 31, 2020

There’s a place for us …Llandudno.

READ MORE

“Llandudno is run by goats” – the oddest side-effect of the lockdown so far

Source David Schneider Image Andrew Stuart YouTube