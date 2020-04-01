The Llandudno goats are even better with a West Side Story soundtrack

You can’t have missed the news that a herd of Great Orme goats has been roaming free around Llandudno, blatantly ignoring both the quarantine and the two-metre social distancing rule.

They probably haven’t even washed their hooves.

Meanwhile, in Bergamo, Italy …

Comedy writer and actor, David Schneider was inspired by these two rewildings, and came up with something that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

There’s a place for us …Llandudno.

READ MORE

“Llandudno is run by goats” – the oddest side-effect of the lockdown so far

Source David Schneider Image Andrew Stuart YouTube