“Llandudno is run by goats” – the oddest side-effect of the lockdown so far

Because life isn’t weird enough right now, it seems that the Welsh town of Llandudno has become overrun by wandering goats.

The story was broken by Andrew Stuart via this extraordinary thread.

It started a few days ago, when it seemed it might be something quirky that would soon be a hazy memory.

Andrew reported the invasion to the police, and left them to deal with it.

He added some updates.

The usually fairly timid creatures were definitely becoming more bold.

There was no sign of them getting bored of their new routine.

Article Pages: 1 2