“Llandudno is run by goats” – the oddest side-effect of the lockdown so far

Because life isn’t weird enough right now, it seems that the Welsh town of Llandudno has become overrun by wandering goats.

The story was broken by Andrew Stuart via this extraordinary thread.

It started a few days ago, when it seemed it might be something quirky that would soon be a hazy memory.

I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested. Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

So I decided to see what was going on. They stopped on Trinity Square, and decided the hedges there looked very tasty (tbf, they probably are if you’re a goat 🐐) pic.twitter.com/Sz7WnoQGsd — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

They weren’t moving from their midnight feast. And they were probably going to run riot on the town, what with nobody being about due to the lockdown. I also wasn’t sure if they were keeping the required 2m apart. pic.twitter.com/Yn69JWDV8p — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

Andrew reported the invasion to the police, and left them to deal with it.

So I gave @NWPolice a call to tell them a load of kids (geddit?) were running riot (I didn’t actually say that… sadly). They said they’d pass it on to officers. pic.twitter.com/k1q28cfUi4 — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

And they sent a patrol car down who turned on the big red lights. So, I’m sorry if the goats got arrested. But they were being very naughty. Also, close the gates behind you on the Orme. And stay 2m apart at all times. 🐐 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/xczGrVoawL — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

One more thing… so we get news alert emails from @Dataminr, like everywhere probably. Helps us find all sorts of breaking news. Never thought my goat tweets would make it into an alert 😂 Framing this one 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HDDclwO49U — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 27, 2020

He added some updates.

Goat update: they’re back, and they’re gathering in groups of more than 2 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Bc2N42SPGo — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020

The usually fairly timid creatures were definitely becoming more bold.

Goats that dgaf 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OlJ1doZUEb — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 28, 2020

They run Llandudno now and we just have to accept that as fact. Shenkin must be giving them tips from the Royal Welsh. pic.twitter.com/RaABUtWrDa — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

There was no sign of them getting bored of their new routine.

They know exactly what they’re doing. Have some lunch from a bush and then go for a lie down in the churchyard pic.twitter.com/naUH7YPBbK — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

I, for one, welcome our new goat overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020