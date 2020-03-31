Toby Young just hit peak Toby Young – only 5 responses you need

Toby Young has called on the government to bring an early end to the government’s coronavirus lockdown next month because he says the numbers – in terms of lives being saved and money being spent – just don’t add up.

He said this in a piece for The Critic but @byers90 has helpfully pulled out two passages for your perusal.

Naturally he started trending on Twitter – he must have been dismayed – and these 5 responses pretty much sum up what (most) people were saying in response.

1.

Toby Young here, not so much taking the mask off as dispensing with human form altogether. pic.twitter.com/EHNR4bTcY8 — Sam Byers (@byers90) March 31, 2020

2.

I'm not going to RT what Toby Young has said, because it just draws attention. But I will say I'm pleased I disowned him when I did because, really, it saved an awful lot of time. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) March 31, 2020

3.

I know I promised my mum that I wouldn't swear online, but Toby Young can go and f*ck himself. Sorry, mum. This is Toby on why he thinks the lockdown should end on 14 April: pic.twitter.com/fEFDis3B9O — Lockdown. Stay in. Save lives. (@snigskitchen) March 31, 2020

4.

Good morning. Today the British right has woken up, taken a look at its portfolio, and is going full death panels. On behalf of my parents in London, fuck you. pic.twitter.com/TZrZ3KOu4z — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) March 31, 2020

5.

I don't think I've ever agreed with Toby Young before pic.twitter.com/H8wpEEFisW — Trizzy Gillespie (@BlackXList) March 31, 2020

6.

Was austerity not basically letting people die to save the economy? Have we not tried Toby Young's idea already? — Darren McGarvey (@lokiscottishrap) March 31, 2020

Not everyone disagreed with it though.

Essential reading ⁦⁦@toadmeister⁩ on top analytical form even though he has the virus. https://t.co/GVFqJ48gxz — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) March 31, 2020

Which possibly tells you more than anything else.

In short …

I see Toby Young has shat out another opinion. pic.twitter.com/FpUq2M7CRz — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 31, 2020

READ MORE

17 funny takes on the coronavirus to help keep your spirits up

Source @byers90