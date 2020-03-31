Toby Young just hit peak Toby Young – only 5 responses you need
Toby Young has called on the government to bring an early end to the government’s coronavirus lockdown next month because he says the numbers – in terms of lives being saved and money being spent – just don’t add up.
He said this in a piece for The Critic but @byers90 has helpfully pulled out two passages for your perusal.
Naturally he started trending on Twitter – he must have been dismayed – and these 5 responses pretty much sum up what (most) people were saying in response.
Toby Young here, not so much taking the mask off as dispensing with human form altogether. pic.twitter.com/EHNR4bTcY8
— Sam Byers (@byers90) March 31, 2020
I'm not going to RT what Toby Young has said, because it just draws attention. But I will say I'm pleased I disowned him when I did because, really, it saved an awful lot of time.
— Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) March 31, 2020
I know I promised my mum that I wouldn't swear online, but Toby Young can go and f*ck himself. Sorry, mum. This is Toby on why he thinks the lockdown should end on 14 April: pic.twitter.com/fEFDis3B9O
— Lockdown. Stay in. Save lives. (@snigskitchen) March 31, 2020
Good morning. Today the British right has woken up, taken a look at its portfolio, and is going full death panels. On behalf of my parents in London, fuck you. pic.twitter.com/TZrZ3KOu4z
— Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) March 31, 2020
I don't think I've ever agreed with Toby Young before pic.twitter.com/H8wpEEFisW
— Trizzy Gillespie (@BlackXList) March 31, 2020
Was austerity not basically letting people die to save the economy? Have we not tried Toby Young's idea already?
— Darren McGarvey (@lokiscottishrap) March 31, 2020
Not everyone disagreed with it though.
Essential reading @toadmeister on top analytical form even though he has the virus. https://t.co/GVFqJ48gxz
— Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) March 31, 2020
Which possibly tells you more than anything else.
In short …
I see Toby Young has shat out another opinion. pic.twitter.com/FpUq2M7CRz
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 31, 2020
