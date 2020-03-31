17 funny takes on the coronavirus to help keep your spirits up

There’s been a difference of opinion on the ten to one shot between police forces who are trying to take a friendly approach to helping people understand lockdown guidelines and those who *checks notes* take photos of you with drones and internet shame you for walking your dog in a national park.

Elsewhere, it looks like the curse of Westminster has affected Dominic Cummings, who has stepped back to spend less time with his family – unless he wants to infect them too.

Of course, the Twitter hilarity continues apace.

pic.twitter.com/mBbT5iPXdE — La Oreja de Van Gogh (@laorejadevgogh) March 29, 2020

In the park, someone has tried to cheer people up by chalking "You Got This!" on the ground. Literally the last thing you want to hear in a pandemic. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) March 29, 2020

Raab today. We're about three briefings away from the Downing Street cat doing it, aren't we? — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 30, 2020

One positive out of all this hand washing is I can now use the back of my hand to grate cheese. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 30, 2020

you see me walking down the street, looking shifty I approach you, get closer, but no closer than precisely two metres away from you I open my trenchcoat and wink taped to the lining of the coat are dozens of eggs my prices are very reasonable, I tell you you weep — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 30, 2020

I can do this until June. I fear my son will spontaneously combust from adolescent sexual frustration. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 29, 2020

Homeschool question: what would we say is the right age to learn to play Shithead? — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) March 30, 2020

