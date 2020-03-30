This Joe Wilkinson joke took an unexpected turn and it was all rather lovely

Here’s the great Joe Wilkinson who if you don’t already follow on Twitter then you really should.

Anyway, Joe was on Twitter today wondering this.

Bell ringing is a really difficult thing to practice secretively, isn’t it? — Joe Wilkinson (@gillinghamjoe) March 30, 2020

And it prompted an entirely unexpected and rather lovely response.

For the purposes of your joke – Yes!

But in reality, no. We can tie the clapper off so that no sound is heard when we pull the rope. I know you're sometimes in Mid-Sussex. If you're about on a Thursday evening and fancy a go, pop over to Wivelsfield and I'll 'show you the ropes' — Simon Everest (@A23Commuter) March 30, 2020

And Joe didn’t hesitate.

yes please — Joe Wilkinson (@gillinghamjoe) March 30, 2020

No problem! You will need to wait for this virus to clear up as we are suspended from ringing at the moment, but in the future, we can certainly make this happen. — Simon Everest (@A23Commuter) March 30, 2020

Twitter – not just there for the rubbish things in life.

this took an unexpected turn https://t.co/YlkW1CWrdC — Joe Wilkinson (@gillinghamjoe) March 30, 2020

Do they all shout ‘bong!” when they practice with tied-off clappers? Because I would pay premium for that show. — Lamb Doe Cow Prissy Hen (@nobby1138) March 30, 2020

There's a series in this. "Wilkinson's walkabouts". Filming dates tbc obvs. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 30, 2020

