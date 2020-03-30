Nigel Farage is worried about ventilators coming from China – only 5 replies you need

The UK is one of a number of countries waiting to get lifesaving equipment including ventilators in the battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigel Farage, former UKIP leader and whatever he does these days, went on Twitter – naturally – to suggest whether ventilators made in China was a good idea.

I hear that the UK Government are buying ventilators from China, yes China. Can this be true? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 30, 2020

Yes, Nigel, China! And these are the only 5 replies you need.

Perhaps you could organise a list of people who aren’t prepared to be treated with a Chinese made ventilator? I assume your name will be at the top. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 30, 2020

Apparently that's where ventilators are made. Such a shame. I think we should wait a couple of years and get some nice blue British ones and in the mean time wrap our faces in Union Jacks. https://t.co/ytokWhsi7b — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) March 30, 2020

Why not Nigel?? It's called international trade. It's also called getting essential supplies from somewhere that actually has them now not in May — Phil Collins (@PhilC273) March 30, 2020

wait till you hear where your iphone is from — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 30, 2020

The UK government should be buying ventilators from wherever it can get them. Thousands of lives depend on it. This is no time for your narrow-minded nationalism. https://t.co/jkFK6l6fTU — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) March 30, 2020

To conclude …

I hear that some of our most notorious racists are struggling to find new targets for their sick-making xenophobia? Can this be true? https://t.co/sO17XTkEVZ — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) March 30, 2020

