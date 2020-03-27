This might be the world’s first drive-by birthday celebration – it’s a wonderful change from the gloom

For anyone having a birthday right about now, the quarantine has put a massive damper on any planned proceedings.

One newly 12-year-old girl in Ireland was all set to have an isolated day, when something wonderful happened.

If that didn’t bring a lump to your throat, congratulations on the heart of stone.

Very well done to Katie for arranging that – and thanks for sharing. We need all the happy stuff we can get.

Here’s how people reacted to the drive-by birthday bash.

Reverend Richard Coles shared Katie’s birthday and these good wishes.

He wasn’t quite so lucky.

READ MORE

A mum asked for help after she had to cancel her 5 y/o’s birthday party and the response will warm your heart

Source Katie Image Katie