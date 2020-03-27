This might be the world’s first drive-by birthday celebration – it’s a wonderful change from the gloom

For anyone having a birthday right about now, the quarantine has put a massive damper on any planned proceedings.

One newly 12-year-old girl in Ireland was all set to have an isolated day, when something wonderful happened.

So my daughter, Katie, had her 12th Birthday today. She couldn't have any friends over so we arranged a birthday drive by with all her friends as a surprise for her. Best bunch of friends ever!! #rathcormac #sligo #ireland #socialdistancing #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/G0sV2zGPXU — Katie (@katiekins76) March 26, 2020

If that didn’t bring a lump to your throat, congratulations on the heart of stone.

Very well done to Katie for arranging that – and thanks for sharing. We need all the happy stuff we can get.

Here’s how people reacted to the drive-by birthday bash.

Hilarious.

Such a loving thing to do.

Happy Birthday Katie !! https://t.co/VDKatFuger — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 26, 2020

This is so heartmeltingly lovely. https://t.co/y6mGgsRY8h — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) March 26, 2020

THIS IS LIKE A SCENE FROM A MOVIE 😭💕😭💕😭💕😭💕 https://t.co/zHADPFRt2S — James Kavanagh (@JamesKavanagh_) March 26, 2020

Reverend Richard Coles shared Katie’s birthday and these good wishes.

Happy birthday to Katie from another March 26ther. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) March 27, 2020

He wasn’t quite so lucky.

It’s my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat – but NO ONE can take my kippers. pic.twitter.com/D6WWwpaWIM — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) March 26, 2020

