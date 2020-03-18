A mum asked for help after she had to cancel her 5 y/o’s birthday party and the response will warm your heart

This is exactly the sort of content we could do right now. Mum Sara Lodge asked for help on Twitter after coronavirus meant she had to cancel her 5-year-old daughter’s birthday party.

And people responded in their droves. Here’s just a selection of the replies she got and it’s truly heartwarming stuff.

And here was Sara’s message to everyone who replied.

Source @LearNonsense