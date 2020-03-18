A mum asked for help after she had to cancel her 5 y/o’s birthday party and the response will warm your heart

This is exactly the sort of content we could do right now. Mum Sara Lodge asked for help on Twitter after coronavirus meant she had to cancel her 5-year-old daughter’s birthday party.

Twitter, I have a request. It’s my daughter, Rosie’s 5th birthday tomorrow. But my partner has a fever, so we have to self-quarantine for 2 weeks. Her party is cancelled and grandparents barred. Could you send her some pics of your dogs (or animals generally) to cheer her up? — Dr Sara Lodge (@LearNonsense) March 17, 2020

And people responded in their droves. Here’s just a selection of the replies she got and it’s truly heartwarming stuff.

Here you go cuties ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/K54RpPrhnG — Meg Newshound (@MegsNewshound) March 17, 2020

This is, says Rosie, the very best thing that has happened to her: ‘a REAL LIVE TALKING DOG!!!!’ She watches Pup Academy and this is real to her. — Dr Sara Lodge (@LearNonsense) March 17, 2020

A special happy birthday Rosie from a special Charli-brown with ❤ pic.twitter.com/eJWG12CAVr — Penny Pupstar & Angel Charli-brown (@mycharlibrown) March 17, 2020

This is our cat, Puck, and he loves to play the piano. Happy birthday Rosie😉🎂 pic.twitter.com/N4qko4B8pw — Brenda J Clayton (@ClaytonhealthJ) March 18, 2020

Here you go Rosie 🐮👍🏻 Happy Birthday from #Sheffield 👋🏻 we supply all our lambs with cow umbrellas 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TGUPJTmWWO — Visit #OurCowMolly 11am – 5pm Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (@OurCowMolly) March 18, 2020

Hope you have a wonderful 5th birthday Rosie. That makes us the same age.

Love,

Foxy. pic.twitter.com/JftMMuBHAV — Tartan Dragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@tartan_dragon) March 17, 2020

Baby platypus in Fedoras….😁 pic.twitter.com/AizqusKFBx — Marie AuBuchon (@songlibah) March 17, 2020

Joe is sleeping off last year’s birthday 😹🎉🎂😽 pic.twitter.com/SueO9UETth — Frank And Joe (@TheHardyBoyCats) March 17, 2020

For Rosie, here is Pumpkin being very clever and opening the front door. Hope she has a very lovely birthday!! pic.twitter.com/GzLgRzDqGO — Clare (@twirlingteacups) March 17, 2020

Happy birthday from Triscuit! pic.twitter.com/pOi9RC4YC9 — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) March 17, 2020

And here was Sara’s message to everyone who replied.

Thank you SO much to everyone who sent pictures and good wishes for my little girl’s birthday! We’re overwhelmed by your kindness. The animals have given us hours of fun and made us feel much less alone. I’m sorry I can’t thank/‘like’ you all individually. Twitter, you amaze me! — Dr Sara Lodge (@LearNonsense) March 18, 2020

