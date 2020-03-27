Mary Beard’s takedown of this former UKIP MP was as polite as it was devastating

You might remember Douglas Carswell, the former Tory MP who became, for a short while, UKIP’s only elected MP.

We only mention him after he had a point to make about universal income on Twitter and it caught the attention of historian Mary Beard.

And the rest, ahem, is history.

‘Oddly enough, Douglas didn’t reply to this,’ said @twlldun who shared it on Twitter.

Picking a fight on Roman history with Mary Beard? Good luck! — K Dejager (@k_dejager) March 26, 2020

Yeah, I’m pretty sure I trust Mary on this one. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) March 26, 2020

Oh Mary, you have increased in my estimation a hundred fold! Always thought you were great, but to see you take down Douglas Carswell so politely has made my week!! — Lynn #FBPE #RejoinEU🔸🇪🇺🇬🇧🌈 #facciamorete (@Lynn_GT) March 26, 2020

Source @twlldun