Mary Beard’s takedown of this former UKIP MP was as polite as it was devastating

You might remember Douglas Carswell, the former Tory MP who became, for a short while, UKIP’s only elected MP.

We only mention him after he had a point to make about universal income on Twitter and it caught the attention of historian Mary Beard.

And the rest, ahem, is history.

‘Oddly enough, Douglas didn’t reply to this,’ said @twlldun who shared it on Twitter.

Source @twlldun