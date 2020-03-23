This must be the best Gal Gadot choir parody we’ll see – and hear
Internet comedian Jack Douglass records parodies, sketches and even the news in haikus, which he posts to his various social media accounts, and he’s a very funny man.
His most recent video is probably the best parody we’ve seen of the well-intentioned but unfortunate post by Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends, who sang John Lennon’s Imagine.
Jack went with *checks notes* Smash Mouth’s All Star, to the tune of Imagine.
That works far better than we’d have imagined.
While the YouTube video has been attracting a fair amount of attention, he also posted the recording to Twitter, where it really took off, resulting in more than three million views in three days.
Celebrities save the day!! pic.twitter.com/xRG76z5q8H
— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) March 19, 2020
It’s picked up a lot of love, alongside the views.
This is so funny!!!! https://t.co/xDZPtkFlq6
— Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) March 20, 2020
This is so much better than the original. https://t.co/Q8YuKPdoQW
— Scottacular (@Scottcrates) March 22, 2020
we’ve achieved peak quarantine content. I can now happily log off. https://t.co/QQn6aeEzlv
— THE DODGER DUDE (@thedodgerdude) March 20, 2020
Probably the best endorsement was this:
#JackStar https://t.co/icGA6gOd09
— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) March 20, 2020
No shape of an ‘L’ on Jack’s forehead.
