Gal Gadot’s celebrity quarantine choir went about as well as you’d Imagine – 9 funniest reactions

Hot on the heels of Bono’s ballad, actor Gal Gadot has been moved to action by the Italians singing on their balconies during their coronavirus quarantine. She contacted some celebrity friends and they remotely performed John Lennon’s Imagine.

She added this message.

We are in this together, we will get through it together.

Let’s imagine together.

Sing with us ❤

All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne

Their heart was most definitely in the right place – if only the same could be said of their vocal chords and grasp of optics.

If she wanted to bring people together, she certainly achieved that – but not in the way she must have intended.

1.

Gal Gadot and her band of celebrities right before filming their "Imagine" cover videos pic.twitter.com/ukeS5QWa02 — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 19, 2020

2.

Hey celebs, we don't want to be sung to. We want you to use a million or two of your money and order ventilators, masks, and gloves from the manufacturers then donate them to a hospital. Or pay for the salaries of an entire staff at a bar, restaurant, or daycare. #imagine — Casey Cipriani (@CaseyCip) March 19, 2020

3.

thank goodness the celebs sang the coronavirus away – that was a close call — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 19, 2020

4.

I grew up during The Troubles. This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/gOAvjXnLeb — Michael Legge (@michaellegge) March 19, 2020

5.

I love the Gal Gadot thing because it's such a good rorschach test for the internet. Everyone on twitter: This is awful, and I hate everyone involved

On facebook: This is so uplifting, thank you!

On Instagram: Loves!! Big fan! On LinkedIn: please god does anyone have a job — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) March 19, 2020

6.

Gal Gadot: So how did that video do yesterday? Did it bring everybody together?

Assistant: In a way — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 19, 2020

7.

Imagine there’s no more Imagine covers. It’s easy if you try. I hope some day you join us. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 19, 2020

8.

Is that Gal Gadot video a fucking abomination that should never have seen the light of day? Yes. Is ‘Imagine’ a miserable pile of trite, vapid wank at the best of times? Yes. But should we be endlessly QTing the video with messages like ‘fuck this’ and ‘piss off’? Also yes. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 19, 2020

9.

imagine no possessions but not our possessions https://t.co/N3TYr2UoGj — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) March 19, 2020

We really wish Nicola Coughlan had been involved, now that we’ve seen how that would have gone down …

This one goes out to my main gal, Gal #Imagine ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TexoVQLf5G — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 19, 2020

While Omid Djalili was impressed by Gal and her gang, he chose another song.

In appreciation of incredible Gal Gadot and Friends video #workingfromhome #NeedANewBulb pic.twitter.com/G5F04B4v7i — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 20, 2020

Likewise, comedian Sophie Hagen gathered some of her own friends and colleagues to perform a tribute to the tribute – and it was pretty special.

Me, Jayde Adams & Rich Wilson, Fern Brady, Helen Bauer, Kiri Prichard-McLean, Jess Fostekew, Shappi Khorsandi, Richard Herring, Desiree Burch, Nish Kumar, Barry Dodds and Mark Watson coming together to sing in these difficult times. Peace and love. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WcDGDsfmy8 — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) March 19, 2020

