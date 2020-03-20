Gal Gadot’s celebrity quarantine choir went about as well as you’d Imagine – 9 funniest reactions

Hot on the heels of Bono’s ballad, actor Gal Gadot has been moved to action by the Italians singing on their balconies during their coronavirus quarantine. She contacted some celebrity friends and they remotely performed John Lennon’s Imagine.

She added this message.

We are in this together, we will get through it together.
Let’s imagine together.
Sing with us ❤
All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne

Their heart was most definitely in the right place – if only the same could be said of their vocal chords and grasp of optics.

If she wanted to bring people together, she certainly achieved that – but not in the way she must have intended.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

We really wish Nicola Coughlan had been involved, now that we’ve seen how that would have gone down …

While Omid Djalili was impressed by Gal and her gang, he chose another song.

Likewise, comedian Sophie Hagen gathered some of her own friends and colleagues to perform a tribute to the tribute – and it was pretty special.

