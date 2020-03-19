The 9 funniest reactions to Bono writing a coronavirus ballad

U2 frontman, Bono, has dropped his first new recording in three years, with a song inspired by and dedicated to the quarantined Italians who have been sharing music from their balconies.

AS far as we’re aware, it’s the first mainstream music to have arisen as a direct result of the coronavirus. Here’s how the news was shared.

Bono has written a coronavirus ballad https://t.co/m1oL2oXvou — The Independent (@Independent) March 18, 2020

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

If I die from the Coronavirus I would like Bono to sing this at my funeral.

Right into my stupid dead face as I hold him in my cold dead arms as they lower us both into the cold dead ground. pic.twitter.com/Y6bUtqn3ic — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyo_sexwhale) March 18, 2020

4.

BREAKING: Italy’s problems go from bad to worse. pic.twitter.com/GbZCQkrEY9 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 18, 2020

5.

Ways to defeat Bono:

– wash your hands

– observe self-isolation

– keep him away from the elderly and immunocompromised

– call 111 if you show sudden and persistent signs of Bono (wearing sunglasses indoors, offshoring business for tax reasons, compulsion to call Salman Rushdie) https://t.co/oX8Hn5cO4E — Citizen Sane (@citizen_sane) March 18, 2020

6.

If you don’t encourage Bono, he’ll go away eventually. — . (@twlldun) March 18, 2020

7.

Oh for fucks sake. What's the difference between Jesus and Bono? Jesus doesn't think he's Bono https://t.co/CZ76tKZWxl — Strabaneistan hoor PhD. (@dingo_1916) March 18, 2020

8.

how does everything keep getting worse https://t.co/tpNCd9PWQb — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) March 18, 2020

9.

me: things can't possibly get any worse 30 seconds later: https://t.co/ZfZLfUzFW6 — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) March 18, 2020

Ciara Dunne had her a rather more serious point to make.

Maybe Bono should spend less time writing coronavirus ballads and more time paying his taxes in Ireland that will be used to help our stressed out healthcare system. THE POX. https://t.co/v7fuzAl7Om — Ciara Dunne (@Ciarabelles) March 18, 2020

If you want to hear it, this is it.

