Donald Trump said he always took the ‘Chinese virus’ seriously – only 4 replies you need

That noise you can hear is the sound of so-called president Donald Trump furiously back-pedalling as he tries to save face over his tragically lacklustre response to coronavirus (or ‘Chinese virus’ as he likes to call it).

Here he is, on Twitter, obviously.

And these are the only 4 replies you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

READ MORE

This American says coronavirus was invented to beat Donald Trump and it’s next level stuff