Donald Trump said he always took the ‘Chinese virus’ seriously – only 4 replies you need

That noise you can hear is the sound of so-called president Donald Trump furiously back-pedalling as he tries to save face over his tragically lacklustre response to coronavirus (or ‘Chinese virus’ as he likes to call it).

Here he is, on Twitter, obviously.

And these are the only 4 replies you need.

1.

Coronavirus is just flu, think about it! [9 days later] I always knew this shit was serious, also the virus is Chinese now! pic.twitter.com/5x4whZ4yF8 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 18, 2020

2.

Take away the lies & the racism & there is literally nothing left. https://t.co/pPkGyjxXX6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 17, 2020

3.

Today, @realdonaldtrump said: “I’ve always known this is a pandemic. I’ve felt that it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic … I’ve always viewed it as serious.” Really??? Let’s roll the tape. pic.twitter.com/NpUTzGiokW — John Heilemann (@jheil) March 17, 2020

4.

You know the Internet is forever, don't you? https://t.co/XSPR4um0WN — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 18, 2020

