This American says coronavirus was invented to beat Donald Trump and it’s next level stuff
This woman went viral on Twitter after she shared her stepfather’s thoughts on coronavirus. Specifically, on Tom Hanks testing positive on Australia.
And it’s funny and utterly terrifying in roughly equal measure.
‘My step dad’s thoughts on the corona virus.. crazy cause he is so NOT the conspiracy theory type lol,’ wrote @hayley_htx.
Nailed it!
americans are INSANE https://t.co/e0EbX1EclW
— mia (@miaxmon) March 12, 2020
We Americans really think everything is about us, don’t we?
— destanie (@destanievt) March 12, 2020
so glad i was not the only one who thought this way https://t.co/1KT28KDI7W
— |brooke and honey| (@brookeyyashleyy) March 12, 2020
Seems that all Trumpers do is peddle in the craziest wildest conspiracy theory to make their god right
— 49ersush (@9ersush) March 12, 2020
Surely not?
I’ve been saying this shit for like 2 weeks https://t.co/SOjgYf5qsr
— Tait Larson (@taitlarson) March 12, 2020
It’s actually very true… 99% of the media is liberal will do anything to get rid of this president. This is their last ditch effort
— BV93 (@myopinions93) March 12, 2020
He has a damn point!!! https://t.co/vwhzK2O4oq
— Mamíí (@atiralyons) March 12, 2020
Oh.
Source Twitter @hayley_htx