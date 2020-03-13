This American says coronavirus was invented to beat Donald Trump and it’s next level stuff

This woman went viral on Twitter after she shared her stepfather’s thoughts on coronavirus. Specifically, on Tom Hanks testing positive on Australia.

And it’s funny and utterly terrifying in roughly equal measure.

‘My step dad’s thoughts on the corona virus.. crazy cause he is so NOT the conspiracy theory type lol,’ wrote @hayley_htx.

Nailed it!

Surely not?

Oh.

READ MORE

This coronavirus conspiracy theory is like a tinfoil hatter’s greatest hits

Source Twitter @hayley_htx