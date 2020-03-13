This American says coronavirus was invented to beat Donald Trump and it’s next level stuff

This woman went viral on Twitter after she shared her stepfather’s thoughts on coronavirus. Specifically, on Tom Hanks testing positive on Australia.

And it’s funny and utterly terrifying in roughly equal measure.

‘My step dad’s thoughts on the corona virus.. crazy cause he is so NOT the conspiracy theory type lol,’ wrote @hayley_htx.

Nailed it!

We Americans really think everything is about us, don’t we? — destanie (@destanievt) March 12, 2020

so glad i was not the only one who thought this way https://t.co/1KT28KDI7W — |brooke and honey| (@brookeyyashleyy) March 12, 2020

Seems that all Trumpers do is peddle in the craziest wildest conspiracy theory to make their god right — 49ersush (@9ersush) March 12, 2020

Surely not?

I’ve been saying this shit for like 2 weeks https://t.co/SOjgYf5qsr — Tait Larson (@taitlarson) March 12, 2020

It’s actually very true… 99% of the media is liberal will do anything to get rid of this president. This is their last ditch effort — BV93 (@myopinions93) March 12, 2020

He has a damn point!!! https://t.co/vwhzK2O4oq — Mamíí (@atiralyons) March 12, 2020

Oh.

READ MORE

This coronavirus conspiracy theory is like a tinfoil hatter’s greatest hits

Source Twitter @hayley_htx