‘What women want 1956 – 2008’
Graphic of the week is this, ‘What women want’, which purports to show the varying import women gave to various different attributes in a potential partner.
If anyone’s got the same for men, do share.
And just a few of the things people said after it was shared on Reddit.
‘Man in 1956 if you were dumb and ugly you were doing okay.’ straight-lampin
‘Most extreme changes are chastity, sociability, refinement/neatness, education/intelligence, mutual attraction/love and good looks.’ Claudia96
‘Hey look! Cleanliness IS next to godliness.’ PuddnheadAZ
Source Reddit u/theimpossiblesalad