Match of the Day has been replaced with Mrs Brown’s Boys – the only 6 reactions you need

Everything you thought you knew about the weekends is no longer true, because sport after sport is grinding to a halt due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

This includes football, which is currently torn between the two halves of fandom – those who think Liverpool should be declared premier League champions, and the likes of West Ham Vice-chairman, Karren Brady, who thinks the season should be declared null and void.

Anybody fancy guessing where West Ham are in the league table? Fifth from bottom.

Of course, no football means a lack of things to talk about on Match of the Day, so its place in the schedule is to be filled by classic matches, interviews and other football-related content.

Oh, wait – no it isn’t.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live will replace Match of the Day on BBC One tomorrow night. — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) March 13, 2020

It’s gone down like a sweaty hug from a coughing stranger on the bus, and these represent the groundswell of feeling perfectly.

1.

Shit just got real https://t.co/Rri9OAZFIY — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) March 13, 2020

2.

I would have taken the whole #Coronavirus thing much more seriously if I'd realised the consequences would be this awful.#coronapocalypse #ukcoronavirushttps://t.co/IPGu4pahA1 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 13, 2020

3.

Just when you think things can't get any worse https://t.co/KN5yuJT5Ux — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) March 13, 2020

4.

pull the licence fee immediately https://t.co/oPM8lK2CRN — Ciarán Carlin (@ciarcarlin) March 13, 2020

5.

Alright now we've a national emergency. https://t.co/s83cYW6opg — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) March 13, 2020

6.

I would rather watch people fighting over toilet paper than Mrs Brown's Boys. https://t.co/0P0X31tg1G — The People’s Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) March 13, 2020

MOTD host, Gary Lineker had a question.

First, they run Mrs Brown’s Boys, then we all run to grab the remote control and change the channel.

