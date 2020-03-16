Match of the Day has been replaced with Mrs Brown’s Boys – the only 6 reactions you need

Everything you thought you knew about the weekends is no longer true, because sport after sport is grinding to a halt due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.

This includes football, which is currently torn between the two halves of fandom – those who think Liverpool should be declared premier League champions, and the likes of West Ham Vice-chairman, Karren Brady, who thinks the season should be declared null and void.

Anybody fancy guessing where West Ham are in the league table? Fifth from bottom.

Of course, no football means a lack of things to talk about on Match of the Day, so its place in the schedule is to be filled by classic matches, interviews and other football-related content.

Oh, wait – no it isn’t.

It’s gone down like a sweaty hug from a coughing stranger on the bus, and these represent the groundswell of feeling perfectly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

MOTD host, Gary Lineker had a question.

First, they run Mrs Brown’s Boys, then we all run to grab the remote control and change the channel.

