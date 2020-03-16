Shakespeare wrote King Lear during quarantine – but people aren’t intimidated

The prospect of UK residents having to self-isolate for a fortnight – or more – is a very real one, and some people are wondering how they’ll fill the time.

To add pressure to an already stressful situation, musician Rosanne Cash reminded us that this isn’t the first time the Brits have had to hunker down, and there’s a high bar of productivity to meet.

It’s a lot to try to live up to when you’re worrying that you may be about to shuffle off this mortal coil. Luckily, people didn’t seem to take it to heart.

Writer Chris Scott read a subtext in Rosanne’s tweet.

Put down your handwash, and take out your quill,
And fill your downtime emulating Bill.

Source Rosanne Cash Image @birminghammuseumstrust and @kumakum on Unsplash