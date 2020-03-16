Shakespeare wrote King Lear during quarantine – but people aren’t intimidated

The prospect of UK residents having to self-isolate for a fortnight – or more – is a very real one, and some people are wondering how they’ll fill the time.

To add pressure to an already stressful situation, musician Rosanne Cash reminded us that this isn’t the first time the Brits have had to hunker down, and there’s a high bar of productivity to meet.

Just a reminder that when Shakespeare was quarantined because of the plague, he wrote King Lear. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) March 14, 2020

It’s a lot to try to live up to when you’re worrying that you may be about to shuffle off this mortal coil. Luckily, people didn’t seem to take it to heart.

1.

Just a reminder that when Shakespeare was quarantined because of the plague, he broke the Elizabethan wanking record with 7 in one day – 2 more than the previous record held by another historical figure that I can’t be arsed to research. Maybe the Duke of something. — Mark Brush (@riffraffhands) March 14, 2020

2.

Just a reminder: when Jane Austen was quarantined she wrote Clueless — Manda Collins 😻🐱🐶 (@MandaCollins) March 14, 2020

3.

Yes Newton and Shakespeare created wonderful things in times of quarantine but also loads of creators you’ve never heard of probably spent their time getting pissed and slumped in a creative slough of despond so don’t get any big ideas sunshine — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) March 14, 2020

4.

He also ate 28274849 packets of chocolate Hob Nobs. https://t.co/3Kf9VIGnqQ — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) March 15, 2020

5.

Did he have to look after small children? https://t.co/CqFJNT9Cdg — Dr Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) March 14, 2020

6.

Just remember guys, it was in 2001 while quarantined during the foot and mouth crisis that Daniel Bedingfield wrote Gotta Get Thru This — Dave Keenan (@PunLovinLad) March 15, 2020

7.

Academic friends: Isaac Newton discovered calculus while in quarantine. William Shakespeare wrote "King Lear" while in quarantine. You will learn how to unmute your computer's microphone during a Zoom meeting while in quarantine. — Derek T. Muller (@derektmuller) March 14, 2020

8.

just a reminder that when Ted Cruz was quarantined with coronavirus, he wrote a series of complex cyphers taunting the police for not stopping him from murdering 5 Northern Californian teenagers from 1968-1970 https://t.co/7gcGRCau17 — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) March 15, 2020

9.

Oh, yeah? Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine?

I'd like to see him try again in the age of Internet and social media. — Bae Faiz (@antifatwa) March 14, 2020

10.

Just a reminder that when Rob Schneider was quarantined with SARS he wrote The Hot Chick https://t.co/rpuCd4vyug — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) March 14, 2020

11.

When Newton was quarantined because of the plague, he discovered calculus. (Do you have any idea how bored you have to be to discover calculus?) https://t.co/DdZjg24sgC — Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 14, 2020

Writer Chris Scott read a subtext in Rosanne’s tweet.

No pressure but anyone not writing King Lear right now is a worthless piece of shit and waste of everyone's time https://t.co/DiIh3FX36g — Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) March 14, 2020

Put down your handwash, and take out your quill,

And fill your downtime emulating Bill.

