Donald Trump said people can go to work with the coronavirus – 7 sick burns

Somebody might know what goes on in Donald Trump‘s brain, but it very much looks like he doesn’t – and we definitely don’t. His latest bit of WTFery saw him claim that people infected with the coronavirus could go to work, because it’s not that bad.

Here is the President of the United States telling the country it's okay to go to work with Coronavirus. I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/Tz4kKbyear — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) March 5, 2020

He subsequently tweeted this, because why let a recording of what you’ve said get in the way of a good denial?

I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work. This is just more Fake News and disinformation put out by the Democrats, in particular MSDNC. Comcast covers the CoronaVirus situation horribly, only looking to do harm to the incredible & successful effort being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

He wasn’t having the best of days.

Donald Trump’s day so far: – Claims he never said people who have coronavirus should go to work

– The idiot said it on Hannity last night

– Stock market plummeting again

– Trump is falling apart

– Biden is going to be President

– Trump is going to prison

– It’s still only 11am — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 5, 2020

Here are just a few takes on Trump’s extraordinarily bad grasp of the situation.

1.

2.

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Here’s the problem with what you are saying. People with mild or moderate symptoms can infect others, who may get more severe symptoms, or in certain cases, die. This is why we need to sufficiently test people, which your Administration failed to do. https://t.co/z12ZsxOti5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 5, 2020

3.

Q: Sir, isn’t encouraging infected people to avoid medical treatment & go to work an unbelievably irresponsible & dastardly move on your part? Trump: Most people can’t afford medical treatment, so in their final days, we need them to work and keep the U.S. economy humming. https://t.co/mcVCWEl2bL — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) March 5, 2020

4.

Trump may have got confused, given that his idea of ‘going to work’ is sitting in his holiday home watching telly & ranting on Twitter, which basically IS self-isolation https://t.co/TRZhH3RZj0 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) March 5, 2020

5.

Trump has had briefings from the nation's best doctors and scientists on #COVIDー19 and he still spouts total, dangerous bullshit.

He's not only stupid, he's unteachable. https://t.co/phw5V5s5As — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) March 5, 2020

6.

Am a doctor. Don’t go to work with Coronavirus. Don’t listen to Stupid. https://t.co/5tmnuyhYrE — Dr. Kathie Allen #DemCast (@kathieallenmd) March 5, 2020

7.

Trying to kill your voters is an odd move. https://t.co/HZZajA6Ks9 — Giovanni Tiso (@gtiso) March 5, 2020

Political commentator, Tea Pain, had a very simple assessment.

Jesus help us. We’re all gonna die. https://t.co/qlZY4yp93p — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 5, 2020

If you thought Trump couldn’t get any worse, here he is highlighting how the disease might help the US economy.

Trump tries to find a silver lining to the coronavirus during Fox News town hall: "I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the US — and I like that." pic.twitter.com/lbERhrSq6t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

Donald Trump – friend of the virus.

