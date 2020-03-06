Donald Trump said people can go to work with the coronavirus – 7 sick burns

Somebody might know what goes on in Donald Trump‘s brain, but it very much looks like he doesn’t – and we definitely don’t. His latest bit of WTFery saw him claim that people infected with the coronavirus could go to work, because it’s not that bad.

He subsequently tweeted this, because why let a recording of what you’ve said get in the way of a good denial?

He wasn’t having the best of days.

Here are just a few takes on Trump’s extraordinarily bad grasp of the situation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Political commentator, Tea Pain, had a very simple assessment.

If you thought Trump couldn’t get any worse, here he is highlighting how the disease might help the US economy.

Donald Trump – friend of the virus.

Source Matt Rogers