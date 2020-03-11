Boris Johnson will not have a coronavirus test despite Nadine Dorries’ positive diagnosis – only 4 responses you need

You’ll have seen by now that Nadine Dorries has become the first government minister to test positive for coronavirus.

But despite the health minister testing positive – and attending a reception at 10 Downing Street last week – prime minister Boris Johnson will not be having a coronavirus test.

A Downing Street source says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no coronavirus symptoms so there is no need for him to have a test — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 11, 2020

And these are the only 4 responses you need.

This is not sound advice https://t.co/MCpHsOVrPW — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 11, 2020

I refuse all tests on principle, just in case it is a ploy to get my DNA for a paternity claim. https://t.co/ZCCKbzmK2U — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 11, 2020

Correct me if I'm wrong, – but Medically Speaking, I think this is 'BOLLOCKS' ? If Patients were only infectious when they displayed Symptoms, we would NOT be in this situation ? — HuntedTeamNick #BrexitIsACoup #ReJoin (@HuntedTeamNick) March 11, 2020

I don't understand . As usual, I invite an explanation from experts because I am NOT an expert. But shouldn't as many people as possible be tested – especially people with a known contact – but also random tests – to establish precisely what is happening in the population? https://t.co/V5TKn9UQvl — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) March 11, 2020

To conclude, this.

Keep deferring pls and we can have the most dramatic, British thing ever happen and the Prime Minister die after successfully driving the country into a tree. Big ol' plot twist for the end of Brexit Season 1. https://t.co/3tKXn0nzpz — Sam Driver-Tweddell (@LessDefined) March 11, 2020

