Boris Johnson said the UK should take coronavirus “on the chin” – the only 4 reactions you need

It’s important for politicians to be seen to submit their policies to proper scrutiny, of course in parliament, but also by outlining them to serious journalists who will put them through their paces.

Last week, Boris Johnson appeared on This Morning, talking to Phil and Holly about the response to the coronavirus.

Anyway … Clinical Psychologist, Miles Thompson, thought more people should be aware of the Prime Minister’s approach to the virus, so he shared this clip.

I'm not sure enough people have seen this clip. This morning, on national TV, the prime minster suggested a strategy he was considering with #coronavirus was to let us all "take it on the chin" and just "allow the disease to move through the population". Watch below and share. pic.twitter.com/sep5xigyNb — Miles Thompson (@mvdct) March 5, 2020

These four reactions said all that needs to be said.

1.

So he only believes in freedom of movement for disease pic.twitter.com/VsZlMPmz9N — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 9, 2020

2.

Jesus Christ. JESUS CHRIST.

The man is an absolute LUNATIC! pic.twitter.com/w3tOht1BK9 — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) March 9, 2020

3.

So Boris Johnson is considering letting the #coronavirus “move through the population”, killing tens of thousands of people, to reduce the impact on the economy! As we’ve always said, Tories priorities profits over people. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Ng1ZmIzaaL — Dave Burns (@Dave_Burns_) March 9, 2020

4.

This is what you start to think is a good idea when you hang around a bunch of eugenicists https://t.co/OwU2JKrAdp — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 9, 2020

Author Nick Pettigrew nailed this analogy.

“As a firefighter, I believe that one method is to just let the fire burn out of control until it gets sort of bored, then see what buildings are still standing”

A dangerously-stupid man. pic.twitter.com/wlgtC8gvM2 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 9, 2020

If the government throws the vulnerable under a bus, we can probably guess what’s written on the side.

