Boris Johnson said the UK should take coronavirus “on the chin” – the only 4 reactions you need

It’s important for politicians to be seen to submit their policies to proper scrutiny, of course in parliament, but also by outlining them to serious journalists who will put them through their paces.

Last week, Boris Johnson appeared on This Morning, talking to Phil and Holly about the response to the coronavirus.

via GIPHY

Anyway … Clinical Psychologist, Miles Thompson, thought more people should be aware of the Prime Minister’s approach to the virus, so he shared this clip.

These four reactions said all that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

Author Nick Pettigrew nailed this analogy.

If the government throws the vulnerable under a bus, we can probably guess what’s written on the side.

READ MORE

This shop’s message to its valued customers perfectly captures where coronavirus panic buying is right now

Source Miles Thompson Image ITV