Nigel Farage discussed the coronavirus on Newsnight and it went down like a bad cough in a lift

It seems that coronavirus has stepped into a void in the news schedule previously filled by Brexit.

It’s a serious threat to the stability of the NHS, not to mention the economy in general, and the government’s preparations for it have been repeatedly questioned by experts.

The same can be said of the coronavirus.

Although experts galore are available to talk about the statistics of the virus, the best way to prevent it, and to dispel dangerous myths, BBC’s Newsnight team decided to discuss it with Nigel Farage.

Renowned health professional and medical expert Dr Nigel Farage talking about #coronavirus on #Newsnight cos… Jesus wept. — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) March 9, 2020

Farage’s input was simply that people coming into the UK from areas with coronavirus should be quarantined. Quite ironic, considering he has just returned from the Conservative Political Action Conference, where at least one attendee was carrying the virus.

Please let us all send #nigel_farage our best wishes now that it is confirmed an attendee at CPAC 2020, where Mr Farage was speaking has contracted Coronavirus. Sadly Mr Farage will have to self-isolate and cancel his next Far Right talk on March 10th. He is not sounding well. — GuntherBett #FBPE 🐟🐟 (@BettGunther) March 8, 2020

His Newsnight appearance went down like a sweaty bloke with a cough in a crowded lift. This is what people had to say about it.

1.

Newsnight interviewing Nigel Farage about the coronavirus. Did I miss something? Did every last person other than Nigel Farage die of the coronavirus leaving them with no other choice? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 9, 2020

2.

Having failed to get elected 7 times, failed to get any of his MPs elected and not even being an MEP who doesn't turn up for work, I was worried that Nigel Farage might be utterly irrelevant. So it's good to see #Newsnight giving him a job as a fucking #coronavirus expert. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 9, 2020

3.

People whose medical opinion I need before Nigel Farage's:

1. Big Bird

2. Glenn madeiros

3. supergran

4. The late Bernard Matthews

5. An actual stick

6. Lembit Opik

7. A Cheeky girl

8. 2 Unlimited — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) March 9, 2020

4.

I suppose they’re getting Nigel Farage’s opinion on Newsnight because he’s a fucking virus himself. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) March 9, 2020

5.

Sorry Newsnight, but of all the non-medical experts whose view on coronavirus I’m not fussed about hearing, Farage is pretty high on the list — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) March 9, 2020

6.

WHY THE FUCK IS NIGEL FUCKING FARAGE ON MY FUCKING TV TALKING ABOUT CORONAVIRUS WHO THE FUCK EVEN IS HE NOWADAYS WHAT THE FUCK HOW DO I VACCINATE AGAINST HIM — James Moran (@jamesmoran) March 9, 2020

7.

I am a huge supporter of the BBC, but whoever decided that Nigel Farage should be interviewed about Coronavirus is a prick. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 9, 2020

8.

Today, ITV sought out Kelvin Mackenzie’s opinion on the coronavirus and the BBC (Newsnight ffs) asked Nigel Farage for his. And we wonder why we’re fucked. — Dan Waddell (@danwaddell) March 9, 2020

University professor, Steve Peers, had a vision of the future that, at times, seems more prophetic than fanciful.

It's 2052. As the last remaining Brits are devoured by giant mutant rats, the BBC devotes its final broadcast to Nigel Farage, now forming his 296th political party, sneering at the elites from atop his gold throne on his tropical island https://t.co/yBojaZMKCC — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 9, 2020

Then Farage will launch his 785th political party, specifically for giant rats.

READ MORE

Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment

Source Twitter Image @freetousesounds.com on Unsplash, Newsnight