Nigel Farage discussed the coronavirus on Newsnight and it went down like a bad cough in a lift

It seems that coronavirus has stepped into a void in the news schedule previously filled by Brexit.

It’s a serious threat to the stability of the NHS, not to mention the economy in general, and the government’s preparations for it have been repeatedly questioned by experts.

The same can be said of the coronavirus.

Although experts galore are available to talk about the statistics of the virus, the best way to prevent it, and to dispel dangerous myths, BBC’s Newsnight team decided to discuss it with Nigel Farage.

Farage’s input was simply that people coming into the UK from areas with coronavirus should be quarantined. Quite ironic, considering he has just returned from the Conservative Political Action Conference, where at least one attendee was carrying the virus.

His Newsnight appearance went down like a sweaty bloke with a cough in a crowded lift. This is what people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

University professor, Steve Peers, had a vision of the future that, at times, seems more prophetic than fanciful.

Then Farage will launch his 785th political party, specifically for giant rats.

READ MORE

Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment

Source Twitter Image @freetousesounds.com on Unsplash, Newsnight