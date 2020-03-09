Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment

As the nation readies itself for the very worst possible coronavirus scenario – by buying as much loo roll as possible – these 17 tweets should take your mind off the outside world for a moment or two.

Working on not touching my face 🙂 pic.twitter.com/qfyNdrDReh — Hannah (@McBBQSauce) March 5, 2020

If we're not supposed to shake hands then what the hell do I do straight after sex? An appreciative nod just seems sarcastic. — Col (@Bigshirtlesscol) March 6, 2020

I have 18 Rolls of luxury loo paper and 10 bottles of Clarisen hand sanitizer – looking to swap for a 3 bed house in Chelsea! #coronavirus #panicbuyinguk pic.twitter.com/LXZ54tjOsP — Charlie Simeon (@CharlieSimeon) March 9, 2020

crap this virus is turning all the people into pigeons #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UopvX9BqZD — ari (@__ariannalp) March 8, 2020

Working on a reboot of Children of Men but with Clive Owen smuggling out a 12-pack of aloe vera pump bottles. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 9, 2020

Just been in the Aldi, & I started panicking, I'm home now with a load of sandpaper, 12 ski masks, & 40 gallons of eggshell emulsion. #coronavirus #panicbuyinguk — Freddy Krueger's Nan (@krueger_nan) March 9, 2020

Could there be anything more Waitrose than the shelves being empty of expensive brand name Panadol/Neurofen but there being a plentiful supply of cheaper generic paracetamol/ibuprofen 🤣 #COVID19 #panicbuyinguk — Techpriest (@techpriest) March 9, 2020

So I’ve been hearing good things about this Coronavirus, but I can’t find it on Netflix, is it an Amazon Prime thing? — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) March 8, 2020

I only have six spare toilet rolls and one in use. Living life on the edge! #panicbuyinguk pic.twitter.com/XP9u6dNezX — Rob McGill (@RobMcGill2) March 9, 2020

Eastern European supermarket c 1987 or Waitrose in Norwich in 2020? pic.twitter.com/wxri2XKd2u — Andrew Stronach (@aistronach) March 8, 2020

Do you think people are just sat at home disappointed that they’re not shitting more? — Nick Fuckin' Helm (@TheNickHelm) March 9, 2020

Live scenes from Morrisons after they announce a restock in loo roll#panicbuyinguk pic.twitter.com/hm1qYfbCuL — KingFury🐐 (@connorleggatt1) March 9, 2020

I don't wish to alarm anyone but if my calculations are correct, every man, woman and child in the country will be infected with coronavirus by April 20th. By May 6th, more than eight BILLION Britons will have it. pic.twitter.com/lHD5a2nt8w — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) March 9, 2020

imagine if the Coronavirus got so serious we stopped using our phones on the toilet — joe (@mutablejoe) March 8, 2020

Don’t let the virus change your way of life 💪 pic.twitter.com/kSUmSZCcM3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 8, 2020

