Simply 17 coronavirus tweets to take your mind off your diminishing supplies of loo roll for a moment

As the nation readies itself for the very worst possible coronavirus scenario – by buying as much loo roll as possible – these 17 tweets should take your mind off the outside world for a moment or two.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

READ MORE

Donald Trump claims to be a natural virologist – 8 sick burns