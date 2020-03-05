The moment this LBC listener realised Coronavirus was serious says a lot about hygiene standards

James O’Brien asked his listeners what had made them realise that Covid-19 – the coronavirus – was a serious matter in their country, and one caller’s anecdote really stood out.

Martin’s epiphany says a lot about public hygiene – perhaps particularly amongst men.

“The normal behaviour of gentlemen is to nip in and nip out as quickly as possible.”

The main message of the Health Department, and the World Health Organization, is to wash hands frequently and thoroughly, but it shouldn’t take a pandemic to make people do that, surely?

In Martin’s experience, the message has been effective.

“There were eight sinks and people were washing their hands in all of them, and it was like being shamed to stay longer to wash their hands for as long as possible.”

Sadly, not everybody is taking it that seriously.

We’re just going to self-isolate until people stop being gross – so, forever.

