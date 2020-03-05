The moment this LBC listener realised Coronavirus was serious says a lot about hygiene standards

James O’Brien asked his listeners what had made them realise that Covid-19 – the coronavirus – was a serious matter in their country, and one caller’s anecdote really stood out.

Martin’s epiphany says a lot about public hygiene – perhaps particularly amongst men.

“The normal behaviour of gentlemen is to nip in and nip out as quickly as possible.”

The main message of the Health Department, and the World Health Organization, is to wash hands frequently and thoroughly, but it shouldn’t take a pandemic to make people do that, surely?

In Martin’s experience, the message has been effective.

“There were eight sinks and people were washing their hands in all of them, and it was like being shamed to stay longer to wash their hands for as long as possible.”

The moment when men began to wash their hands the way women have always done — Yvonne Johnston 📚🎶🎟🎭🍸🌱🐟 (@Whyjay99) March 4, 2020

Sadly, not everybody is taking it that seriously.

Saw a guy in the station toilets emerge from the cubicle after doing a shit then walk out without washing his hands. Few minutes later see him groping a ticket machine like they were on their 3rd date. Didn’t think my “oh god we’re all going to die” moment would be this mundane. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 4, 2020

We’re just going to self-isolate until people stop being gross – so, forever.

