These two rail travellers aren’t messing with coronavirus and people had questions, lots of questions

As people do all they can to minimise the threat of coronavirus, preventative measures like face masks and hand gel are in short supply.

So these people spotted on the train decided to improvise, as shared by the great @JimMFelton on Twitter.

But we’re not entirely sure it’s 100% good for their health.

We have to hook these two up pic.twitter.com/SCVW797XGH — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

Needless to say it went viral (surely defeating the object?) and here are just some of the things people had to say about it.

1.

He's obviously a carrier. — Michael Cawley (@cawleym1) March 3, 2020

2.

What are we hooking them to? — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) March 3, 2020

3.

[squints] oxygen — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

4.

Gonna tell my kids this was The Masked Singer. — Joe Lycett (@neilscully) March 3, 2020

5.

the scarf hooked through the box handle got me — Gareth Dennis (@GarethDennis) March 3, 2020

6.

If I saw that, I'd die laughing way before the coronavirus could get me. — Patrycja 🎾🇪🇺🌹 (@pasw_we) March 3, 2020

7.

Maybe it's to stop her licking a wound — Do and Die For The Uk🕷️ filthy piece of toerag (@DoandDieForThe1) March 3, 2020

8.

Turn around

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified and then I see the look in your bag — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

9.

he was a tesco bag, she said see you later man — 🦇 katie 🦇 (@supermathskid) March 3, 2020

10.

he wore a bag

she wore a box

can I make it any more obvious — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

11.

"She came from Greece she had a plastic bucket

Scared of viruses she said 'oh fuckit', that's when I

Caught her eye…" — Barry Maz – Got A Ukulele🇪🇺🌹🌈 (@bazmaz_ukulele) March 3, 2020

12.

If people ask me, what is Britain like in a crisis, I would simply show them this picture. https://t.co/4q7JzuyvYq — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 3, 2020

13.

"And what's it like when it's not in a crisis?"

[pointedly slides across the same picture] — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

PS

They're actually already hooked up and completely unaware they aren't standing side by side. — Oonagh (@Okeating) March 3, 2020

[sniffs] a happy ending — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 3, 2020

You can follow @JimMFelton (he’s also got a new book coming out) on Twitter here.

