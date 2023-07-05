Washington’s British Embassy deals with Independence Day awkwardness by posting sassy tweets

US

The Fourth of July is Independence Day, celebrating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence which created the nation of The United States. It’s a federal holiday, celebrated with fireworks, food and family across all 50 states.

However, in Washington’s British Embassy, it’s not such a straightforward celebration, seeing as the independence gained was from the rule of the British crown.

For that reason, the embassy’s social media team has created its own tradition of tweeting a joke about it all.

This #FourthofJuly, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Brit Lewis Carroll. Nope, nothing else to note — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2015

TRAVEL ADVICE UPDATE: Showings of patriotism expected across the USA today. Expect large red, white and blue gatherings, hot dog consumption, “U-S-A” chants and firing of decorative explosives. British nationals are encouraged to hide their tea. pic.twitter.com/BYS6vb3DKw — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2018

Light beer and iced tea #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/TbqbnQZf6L — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2019

We made a Fourth of July playlist… 🇬🇧💔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A2TIo7Wd5C — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2022

This year, they posted a Friends meme.

Wait, America… you were serious?? pic.twitter.com/kYgJA3Mzcd — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2023

This is what tweeters thought of it.

How to diplomacy in the era of memes https://t.co/3wvRfPNmWy — The Honest Liberal (@HonestLiberal20) July 4, 2023

The British Embassy's got jokes https://t.co/ZPqChyAWQe — Keith Conrad (@keithrconrad) July 4, 2023

I won a contest to conduct the San Jose Philharmonic for their 4th of July celebrations about 8 years ago. Didn't mention I was British until after the set 🤣🤣🤣🫡🇺🇸🇬🇧 https://t.co/RmQKDx6fjm — Martin MacDonald 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸🇺🇸🇧🇧 (@searchmartin) July 4, 2023

Love these posts from the British Embassy every Independence Day https://t.co/i4vv6bKXB5 — Judy D (@judyd1031) July 4, 2023

British Embassy Twitter is elite… 🤣 https://t.co/45T3RtT876 — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) July 4, 2023

British embassy for the win. https://t.co/q7GF2bQ2Zj — Brian E. Crim (@BrianECrim1) July 4, 2023

The best part about the 4th of July

Teasing from the British https://t.co/7Ar1wIXGuI — Vareck The Historical Demon (@HistoryVareck) July 4, 2023

We are never, ever, ever getting back together. https://t.co/rdvNbjNiFU — Devolder Industries CEO (Zoo Arc) (@Alejandro27Ale) July 4, 2023

To England! Our classiest ally. — Will McEllen (@willmcellen) July 4, 2023

If the special relationship is at all strained, this might be a way to fix it.

There's always a special place in my heart for Old Blighty. Off topic but I wish Brits would open more chippies in the US. Use them as secret espionage stations, I don't care. As long as the cod/haddock is fresh. No one would ever suspect. Please delete this after you read it. — Blargeaux (@blargeauxite) July 4, 2023

Before any fresh hostilities break out, the joke tweet is always followed by heartfelt good wishes – like this.

Of course, we wish all our American friends a very Happy Independence Day! We’ve remained the closest of allies and we love our Special Relationship with you 🇬🇧 ❤️ 🇺🇸 — British Embassy Washington (@UKinUSA) July 4, 2023

