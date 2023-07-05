US

Washington’s British Embassy deals with Independence Day awkwardness by posting sassy tweets

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 5th, 2023

The Fourth of July is Independence Day, celebrating the ratification of the Declaration of Independence which created the nation of The United States. It’s a federal holiday, celebrated with fireworks, food and family across all 50 states.

However, in Washington’s British Embassy, it’s not such a straightforward celebration, seeing as the independence gained was from the rule of the British crown.

For that reason, the embassy’s social media team has created its own tradition of tweeting a joke about it all.

This year, they posted a Friends meme.

This is what tweeters thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

If the special relationship is at all strained, this might be a way to fix it.

Before any fresh hostilities break out, the joke tweet is always followed by heartfelt good wishes – like this.

Source British Embassy Washington Image British Embassy Washington