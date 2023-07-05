This restaurant’s six-course takedown of a customer’s obnoxious review deserves a Michelin star or two

Life

Everyone loves it when an entitled customer’s unfair online review is given just the treatment it deserves.

We’ve featured no end of restaurants and other businesses doing just that, and this particular eatery deserves a Michelin star or two for this simply delicious comeback served in six – count ’em! – courses.

To set the scene, here is the particularly obnoxious review that kicked the whole thing off. It begins with 3 stars, as you’re about to see, but that’s very much as good as it gets.

And the restaurant took the time to give it just the response it deserved.

A feast for the eyes!

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted after it was shared by Redditor YellowDog1970 who said: ‘Poor Frank didn’t know what he was in for after leaving his review.’

‘Beautiful. And I would love to see your $200 handmade kimono.’

Susie0701 ‘The older I get, the more I can appreciate a slow burn that doesnt require deliberate attacks for retribution.’

Cap_Helpful ‘He got roasted on applewood low and slow.’

MatheusBrabao ‘They were 100% wearing their $200 custom made, floor length kimono while crafting that response.’

MomHuffsFartJars ‘Murdered so sweetly with a swat on the butt and a gentle kiss on the forehead. Absolutely beautiful.’

SnackPrince

