Videos

The takedown of this ‘anti-feminist’ is quite the watch and for once Piers Morgan’s face said it all

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2023

We have to say we hadn’t come across Pearl Davis before, the ‘anti-feminist’ influencer who’s raising a new generation of misogynists online.

Davis has been compared to Andrew Tate and while she has explicitly denied she hates women, her opinions apparently include: women have it ‘easier’ in society, men should be able to hit women back, women don’t deserve to be with a well-paid man if they’re obese, it’s a woman’s fault if a man cheats on her and women are entirely responsible for unwanted pregnancies.

We only mention her (she’s not very keen on divorce either) because of her appearance on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show on Tuesday where she found herself up against journalist Ava Santina and it’s quite the watch.

Ooof.

Only one question remained.

Source @PiersUncensored