The takedown of this ‘anti-feminist’ is quite the watch and for once Piers Morgan’s face said it all

We have to say we hadn’t come across Pearl Davis before, the ‘anti-feminist’ influencer who’s raising a new generation of misogynists online.

Davis has been compared to Andrew Tate and while she has explicitly denied she hates women, her opinions apparently include: women have it ‘easier’ in society, men should be able to hit women back, women don’t deserve to be with a well-paid man if they’re obese, it’s a woman’s fault if a man cheats on her and women are entirely responsible for unwanted pregnancies.

We only mention her (she’s not very keen on divorce either) because of her appearance on Piers Morgan’s Talk TV show on Tuesday where she found herself up against journalist Ava Santina and it’s quite the watch.

"I just think you're upholding standards that you don't live by." Ava Santina calls out controversial YouTuber Pearl Davis for saying women should be virgins until marriage.@AvaSantina | @pearlythingz | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/MpS0rewuLX — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2023

Ooof.

Lol @AvaSantina gagged this weirdo who wants to be the female version of Andrew Tate. pic.twitter.com/8EasAFm7RA — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 4, 2023

Pearl wants divorce to be banned, but she's also a massive hypocrite as illustrates by Ava here.pic.twitter.com/ZPXYKZqaHp — 👑Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja. (@Nullen80) July 4, 2023

I don't know who Ava is but she just become one of my favorite people…

Pearl has Alito of opinions about how others should live and she doesn't do any of them… https://t.co/Oi6BvxrQmK — Gemini Chiks (@gemini_chiks) July 5, 2023

Ava giving Pearl a piece. pic.twitter.com/igAAbXCMpc — timjoyfit (@timjoyfit) July 5, 2023

Only one question remained.

Can this be a GIF pic.twitter.com/jh1FQibBAO — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) July 4, 2023

Source @PiersUncensored