Specsavers had the funniest last word on Ant and Dec’s Byker Grove reboot

Entertainment

For those above a certain age, Ant and Dec are more than just the kings of light entertainment, they’re also a couple of likely lads called PJ & Duncan – and that’s down to the Newcastle-based children’s TV series Byker Grove.

The show – aimed at teens – featured bold storylines for its time, including a gay kiss, and the traumatising episode that saw PJ, played by Ant McPartlin, blinded in a paintball attack.

On Tuesday, Mitre Studios revealed that a reboot named Byker is on the way – backed by Ant and Dec.

The lads kept up the reference to their 1994 PJ & Duncan hit, Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

We hope you’re as psyche(d) as us for this comeback 🥳 #Byker https://t.co/TyX75BAJ2V — antanddec (@antanddec) July 4, 2023

Huge news – especially in the NE.

Ant and Dec to produce Byker Grove reboot https://t.co/deHuGo7IGv — BBC North East and Cumbria (@BBCNEandCumbria) July 4, 2023

Twitter erupted in excitement, nostalgia and a lot of paintball chat.

1.

BYKER GROVE IS BEING REBOOTED. https://t.co/Mf8HCNtiTS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 4, 2023

2.

You can tell that this photo is from the PJ & Duncan – rather than Ant & Dec – era because they're standing the wrong way round! #byker #BykerGrove #antanddec https://t.co/Ygnq7Gcrm7 — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) July 4, 2023

3.

This is one HECK of a #bykergrove cast list and plot synopsis pic.twitter.com/hVVYKvEeFn — (@timolsky) July 4, 2023

4.

Incredible to find out how Byker Grove comes back when the ending was this masterpiece pic.twitter.com/4kE67yeS7i — Ben Churchus (@BenChurchus) July 4, 2023

5.

Nice to see Byker Grove coming back to emotionally scar a whole new generation. pic.twitter.com/TbXxBVgXid — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) July 4, 2023

6.

Having been in Byker Grove as a child*, I can't help but feel my writing career has all been leading to me being in the Writers Room for the reboot. — Alison Carr (@AlisonCarr_) July 4, 2023

7.

Yes! A whole new generation of Geordies will experience the joy of people from the south shouting “SPUGGY!”, “GEOFF MAN!”, and “I’M BLIND!” at them. It’s a dying interaction and I miss it tbh. https://t.co/4OSwhF3e3B — Mark Nichol (@MarksDoingGreat) July 4, 2023

8.

9.

Announcement of a new series of Byker Grove gets a lukewarm reception as young people today have no idea what a youth centre is after 13 years of Tory cuts — Bernard Castle (@bernardTcastle) July 4, 2023

10.

How funny I was actually talking about Byker Groove the other day still can’t go paintballing!! https://t.co/0zAhRN90TX — Mel (@MissMels_Bells) July 4, 2023

11.

I'll keep an eye out https://t.co/Hj0TAkLdq1 — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) July 4, 2023

12.

I was paintballing on a stag party in Poland. During a break, one of the instructors mentioned how British men my age rarely needed to be shouted at to keep our goggles on, though he didn't know why. So I explained Byker Grove to him. https://t.co/NnK7mulwyx — John Bull (@garius) July 4, 2023

Not for the first time, Specsavers’ social media manager took home the Top Tweet award with this response.

Please don’t redo the paint-balling scene — Specsavers (@Specsavers) July 4, 2023

We couldn’t leave it there.

THE DRAMA!

READ MORE

Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb dig about Christmas parties put the PM on trial with no hope of a star

Source Mitre Studios Image Screengrab