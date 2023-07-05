Entertainment

Specsavers had the funniest last word on Ant and Dec’s Byker Grove reboot

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 5th, 2023

For those above a certain age, Ant and Dec are more than just the kings of light entertainment, they’re also a couple of likely lads called PJ & Duncan – and that’s down to the Newcastle-based children’s TV series Byker Grove.

The show – aimed at teens – featured bold storylines for its time, including a gay kiss, and the traumatising episode that saw PJ, played by Ant McPartlin, blinded in a paintball attack.

On Tuesday, Mitre Studios revealed that a reboot named Byker is on the way – backed by Ant and Dec.

The lads kept up the reference to their 1994 PJ & Duncan hit, Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

Huge news – especially in the NE.

Twitter erupted in excitement, nostalgia and a lot of paintball chat.

Not for the first time, Specsavers’ social media manager took home the Top Tweet award with this response.

We couldn’t leave it there.

THE DRAMA!

