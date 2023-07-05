Simply 23 times Richard Ayoade made our day so much better on Twitter

Celebrity

The great Richard Ayoade is magnificent in everything he does, from acting (Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, The IT Crowd) to presenting (Travel Man, Crystal Maze), from writing (Ayoade on Top, The Book That No-One Wanted to Read) to directing (Submarine, The Double).

But that’s enough credits – what is this, IMDb?

We’re here because the all-round good egg is also predictably fabulous on Twitter, and if you don’t believe us – of course you believe us – here are 23 times he made our day so much better on that awful hell site.

1.

2.

My feeling is that Duolingo has to accept responsibility for his own sadness — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) February 20, 2023

3.

Thanks Tom, but could we nail down a time/place otherwise we might miss each other again? Don’t want to keep leaving it to chance! I’m wide open most afternoons (if you’ll pardon the expression!) https://t.co/fA6hWKZ5Or — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) June 28, 2022

4.

The first rule of font club is pic.twitter.com/PVWel31nXb — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) December 23, 2017

5.

Where’s the box to tick if you ARE a robot? — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) July 2, 2022

6.

Strange and subversive = box office + the coveted 2am slot. https://t.co/8drtvWEBEd — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) April 24, 2022

7.

Can’t wait to find out if I’m Doctor Who! Fingers crossed! — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) July 15, 2017

8.

I never understood what was so specific about an S Club party — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) November 6, 2018

9.

It should really say ‘SHAM’, no? pic.twitter.com/xgDGK2l5k9 — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) July 22, 2022

10.

The thing about not getting dressed is that, after a while, it starts to feel like a victory — richard ayoade (@RichardAyoade) December 28, 2017

11.

12.