Why you should always wear a cup when playing baseball with a dog
Thank you to out of context dogs for sharing this massive ouch moment for the guy fielding in the game of dog hockey-baseball, which is definitely a thing.
— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) July 3, 2023
We did tell you it was an ouch moment. That must have brought tears to his eyes – but top batting skills from the dog.
The slapstick moment had Twitter roaring with laughter.
1.
Fabulous https://t.co/yFbyIuUSre
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 4, 2023
2.
Batting practice continues — maybe a little too close to home! https://t.co/WfGnDKFSpN
— Painful Puns (@PainfulPunz) July 3, 2023
3.
It gets funnier each time I watch it 😆 all that chaos in that swing and still managed to hit the guy. https://t.co/e0TXhrB9ER
— Anjoy (@INFJoy) July 3, 2023
4.
Big red whiffle ball bat >>> https://t.co/ERicKIgoB9
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 3, 2023
5.
Man's best friend, eh?
This is why I stick with little dogs. They can't screw with you like this. https://t.co/jVLQw0zuO6
— The Spanish In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) July 3, 2023
6.
💀 Walks away like nothing happened https://t.co/pH3ZYWtWaI
— Krishnaa (@Krishnaa_Murari) July 3, 2023
7.
Not the dog's fault he's a lousy Fielder 😂 https://t.co/WHm42Suptd
— Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) July 3, 2023
8.
Dog knew what it was doing. https://t.co/6lBQssya37
— Tex Mex Frank (@TexMexFrank) July 3, 2023
9.
Wiffle ball set $19.99
Playing with your dog $Free
Your dog hitting you in the nuts…
PRICELESS!!! https://t.co/mxz07duVAa
— ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) July 4, 2023
10.
All the box-office talk lately completely leaves out our total deficit of Animals Playing Sports movies, even though we have so many more sports and such better FX now. https://t.co/qHTNXal65O
— Bob Chipman 🙏 Can Haz BluSky Invite? (@the_moviebob) July 4, 2023
@RedneckDutch had a question.
Haha. Why my dog don't do cool shit like that, dude can only fart. https://t.co/VTcrPG1Y0U
— WappiesZijnSlimmerDanJij🇺🇲🇳🇱🇧🇪 (@RedneckDutch) July 3, 2023
Source out of context dogs Image Screengrab