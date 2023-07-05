Why you should always wear a cup when playing baseball with a dog

Animals

Thank you to out of context dogs for sharing this massive ouch moment for the guy fielding in the game of dog hockey-baseball, which is definitely a thing.

We did tell you it was an ouch moment. That must have brought tears to his eyes – but top batting skills from the dog.

The slapstick moment had Twitter roaring with laughter.

Batting practice continues — maybe a little too close to home! https://t.co/WfGnDKFSpN — Painful Puns (@PainfulPunz) July 3, 2023

It gets funnier each time I watch it 😆 all that chaos in that swing and still managed to hit the guy. https://t.co/e0TXhrB9ER — Anjoy (@INFJoy) July 3, 2023

Big red whiffle ball bat >>> https://t.co/ERicKIgoB9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 3, 2023

Man's best friend, eh? This is why I stick with little dogs. They can't screw with you like this. https://t.co/jVLQw0zuO6 — The Spanish In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) July 3, 2023

💀 Walks away like nothing happened https://t.co/pH3ZYWtWaI — Krishnaa (@Krishnaa_Murari) July 3, 2023

Not the dog's fault he's a lousy Fielder 😂 https://t.co/WHm42Suptd — Fanny Is Bored With Being Gaslighted (@Angel41527796) July 3, 2023

Dog knew what it was doing. https://t.co/6lBQssya37 — Tex Mex Frank (@TexMexFrank) July 3, 2023

Wiffle ball set $19.99

Playing with your dog $Free

Your dog hitting you in the nuts…

PRICELESS!!! https://t.co/mxz07duVAa — ChiChi Greenblatt (@ChiChiGreenblat) July 4, 2023

All the box-office talk lately completely leaves out our total deficit of Animals Playing Sports movies, even though we have so many more sports and such better FX now. https://t.co/qHTNXal65O — Bob Chipman 🙏 Can Haz BluSky Invite? (@the_moviebob) July 4, 2023

@RedneckDutch had a question.

Haha. Why my dog don't do cool shit like that, dude can only fart. https://t.co/VTcrPG1Y0U — WappiesZijnSlimmerDanJij🇺🇲🇳🇱🇧🇪 (@RedneckDutch) July 3, 2023

Source out of context dogs