Why you should always wear a cup when playing baseball with a dog

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2023

Thank you to out of context dogs for sharing this massive ouch moment for the guy fielding in the game of dog hockey-baseball, which is definitely a thing.

We did tell you it was an ouch moment. That must have brought tears to his eyes – but top batting skills from the dog.

The slapstick moment had Twitter roaring with laughter.

Source out of context dogs Image Screengrab