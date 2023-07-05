Mhairi Black’s brutal PMQs takedown of Oliver Dowden is today’s funniest thing

Politics

It’s not often (ever) we leave PMQs feeling better than we did when it started, but thanks to the SNP’s deputy Commons leader Mhairi Black, we did just that.

Black, you might have seen, is stepping down at the next election, describing Westminster as an “outdated, sexist and toxic” working environment.

Her gain will be everyone else’s loss, including moments such as these when deputy PM – ha! – Oliver Dowden thought he had the better of her in the Commons on Wednesday.

Except he didn’t, he really didn’t, and it’s surely today’s best thing.

Mhairi Black(SNP) – "I thank Oliver Dowden for his kind words. We did join this place at the same time, & I'm pretty sure we'll be leaving at the same time" 🤣#PMQs pic.twitter.com/o9BaFBrC8q — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 5, 2023

Boom!

If you want a longer clip for a bit of extra context …

Mhairi Black predicts the swift end of the Deputy Prime Minister's Oliver Dowden career. "It's likely we'll be leaving together," she says. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3UdRA3YV2v — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 5, 2023

And here are just a few of the reactions it prompted.

poor Oliver Dowden buried alive by Mhairi Black at #PMQspic.twitter.com/sDHx0QcTO3 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) July 5, 2023

Mhairi Black turned PMQs into Burns Night with this beautifully brutal reply to Oliver Dowden. Politics needs people like her, now more than ever. She’ll be such a loss.#PMQs pic.twitter.com/RIcnRIpaON — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 5, 2023

Mhairi Black with a mic drop:

“I thank Oliver Dowden for his kind words. We did join this place at the same time, & I'm pretty sure we'll be leaving at the same time"#PMQs

pic.twitter.com/TnEhK8SidA — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) July 5, 2023

Think we’ve just heard Parliamentary burn of the year Dep PM Oliver Dowden says he and @MhairiBlack joined the Commoms in the same year Black: “I thank him for his kind words. He’s right we arrived at the same time. I think we’ll be leaving at the same time as well.” https://t.co/1eMoKsdwZB — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) July 5, 2023

To conclude …

Ah, Mhairi Black retiring will be a loss to Westminster, not just because of top quality zingers like this today. https://t.co/5N5TUlz4Tc — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) July 5, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK