Kathy Burke had the best (NSFW) response to Nigel Farage’s unfortunate banking saga

Life’s too short to pay too much attention to Nigel Farage’s unfortunate banking problems, and we say that as a mayfly.

But just in case you’ve been fortunate enough to miss it, Farage has been wanging on all over Twitter about how his (now former) bank Coutts had closed his account, saying they had targeted him over his political views.

It’s subsequently been reported that Farage simply fell below the prestigious lender’s wealth requirements, poor thing.

But that obviously hasn’t stopped him cashing in on all the publicity he can possibly lay his mitts on, with no end of tweets we sadly don’t have any room for here.

The saga, such as it is, prompted no shortage of comment.

"I once claimed my bank account was closed due to political persecution when I had actually failed to sell enough antifreeze coloured gin." pic.twitter.com/lOryyFpqeU — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 4, 2023

Nigel Farage when he thought Coutts were persecuting him Vs when he realised they just didn't want someone who was skint: pic.twitter.com/8rMpTlmsCz — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) July 4, 2023

woke revolution latest: Nigel Farage tried to self-identify as a multimillionaire, and Coutts didn't let him — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 4, 2023

Solidarity with Nigel Farage… persecuted by Coutts for not having £1 million in his current account. He's the REAL victim in all of this. pic.twitter.com/MjB82n8HYv — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 4, 2023

Wait, you're saying that Nigel Farage made something up and then blew it out of proportion to try and make werido conservatives angry so he could get more attention whilst doing nothing to benefit anyone but himself? I won't believe it I can't believe it. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 4, 2023

Maybe Nigel Farage could try walking around his garden until he’s raised enough money to get his Coutts account back — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) July 4, 2023

But the best response – and not for the first time (how many times have we said this?) went to the estimable Kathy Burke.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

No more questions, your honour.

I would lay my life down to protect Kathy Burke, no questions asked. A national treasure for sure. https://t.co/LnhshWIc4O — mcglubber (@mcglubber) July 4, 2023

And this, always this.

Love Kathy Burke, she sums up Nigel Farage, the entire Tory cabinet and right wing Brexiteers so well. Screenshot courtesy of @PDowness pic.twitter.com/aKqoMkibvQ — Kwaku Esheru (@AkanKwaku) August 21, 2022

Source Twitter @KathyBurke