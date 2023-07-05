Celebrity

Kathy Burke had the best (NSFW) response to Nigel Farage’s unfortunate banking saga

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2023

Life’s too short to pay too much attention to Nigel Farage’s unfortunate banking problems, and we say that as a mayfly.

But just in case you’ve been fortunate enough to miss it, Farage has been wanging on all over Twitter about how his (now former) bank Coutts had closed his account, saying they had targeted him over his political views.

It’s subsequently been reported that Farage simply fell below the prestigious lender’s wealth requirements, poor thing.

But that obviously hasn’t stopped him cashing in on all the publicity he can possibly lay his mitts on, with no end of tweets we sadly don’t have any room for here.

The saga, such as it is, prompted no shortage of comment.

But the best response – and not for the first time (how many times have we said this?) went to the estimable Kathy Burke.

Readers of a sensitive disposition, look away now.

No more questions, your honour.

And this, always this.

Source Twitter @KathyBurke