Aisling Bea’s hilarious Sandi Toksvig impression popped up again – and it’s quite interesting
Back in 2021, the brilliant and multi-talented Aisling Bea appeared on BBC’s Q.I. where she did a little role reversal with host Sandi Toksvig.
Watch how it happened.
Aisling Bea does a great imitation of Sandi 😂 #QI #iPlayer
Even Sandi was impressed – and quite right too.
TikTok users loved it.
Aisling is so good at impersonating her peers.
Aisling Bea is so On It.
Aisling is just the best. 🥰 🇮🇪
😂Nailed!
“Let’s swap chairs” – power move.
LilPikaDuck had a solution for the thermostat issue.
If I ever have control of a thermostat, I’m going to set it for women and offer hats and socks for chilly people
It isn’t just Sandi, either. Aisling showed off her impersonation skills on another panel show, where Jimmy Carr was the
victim subject.
@the_jenk Wait for it…😂 #aislingbea #jimmycarr #8outof10cats #funny #comedy #impression #fyp ♬ original sound – Charlie Jenkins
There’s no end to her talents.
