Aisling Bea’s hilarious Sandi Toksvig impression popped up again – and it’s quite interesting

Celebrity

Back in 2021, the brilliant and multi-talented Aisling Bea appeared on BBC’s Q.I. where she did a little role reversal with host Sandi Toksvig.

Watch how it happened.

@bbc Aisling Bea does a great imitation of Sandi 😂 #QI #iPlayer ♬ original sound – BBC

Even Sandi was impressed – and quite right too.

TikTok users loved it.

Aisling is so good at impersonating her peers.

Bocarnity

Aisling Bea is so On It.

nah

Aisling is just the best. 🥰 🇮🇪

SaMcDuff

😂Nailed!

Terranark

“Let’s swap chairs” – power move.

Richard Surmon

LilPikaDuck had a solution for the thermostat issue.

If I ever have control of a thermostat, I’m going to set it for women and offer hats and socks for chilly people



It isn’t just Sandi, either. Aisling showed off her impersonation skills on another panel show, where Jimmy Carr was the victim subject.

There’s no end to her talents.

READ MORE

Aisling Bea had the best response to people criticising her accent in the new Home Alone film

Source BBC Image Screengrab