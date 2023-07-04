This cat’s dawning self-awareness is today’s funniest 48 seconds (watch to the end!)
To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny cat video today …’ comes this, a cat and its gradually dawning self-awareness which is surely the funniest 23 seconds you’ll watch today.
@bean_posts accidentally cursed with the burden of self-awareness #oops #cat #cats #existentialism #fyp #noregrets ♬ original sound – bean_posts
Never related to much to a cat (not the biting bit, obviously).
And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted.
‘That question made him realize he is a cat.’
moonie
‘Why???👹 Why??😟 …Why?☹️’
Danielle
“Why AM I doing this? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!”
Kat Yan 😽
‘Made him question his entire existence.’
ghost
‘He just completely disassociated 😂’
LeAnn
‘I know the feeling.’
Lena Atchan
“Why are u doing this?” 🐱: “….why am I doing this?!?!🙀”
Mell_owyello92
‘Bro just became conscious.’
Jelly_bean
“Oh god! I’m a monster”
Professional waifu
And also this.
‘I love your cats micro bangs.’
Anna Silvius
Source TikTok @bean_posts