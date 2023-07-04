Animals

This cat’s dawning self-awareness is today’s funniest 48 seconds (watch to the end!)

John Plunkett. Updated July 4th, 2023

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny cat video today …’ comes this, a cat and its gradually dawning self-awareness which is surely the funniest 23 seconds you’ll watch today.

@bean_posts accidentally cursed with the burden of self-awareness #oops #cat #cats #existentialism #fyp #noregrets ♬ original sound – bean_posts

Never related to much to a cat (not the biting bit, obviously).

And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted.

‘That question made him realize he is a cat.’
moonie

‘Why???👹 Why??😟 …Why?☹️’
Danielle

“Why AM I doing this? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!”
Kat Yan 😽

‘Made him question his entire existence.’
ghost

‘He just completely disassociated 😂’
LeAnn

‘I know the feeling.’
Lena Atchan

“Why are u doing this?” 🐱: “….why am I doing this?!?!🙀”
Mell_owyello92

‘Bro just became conscious.’
Jelly_bean

“Oh god! I’m a monster”
Professional waifu

And also this.

‘I love your cats micro bangs.’
Anna Silvius

Source TikTok @bean_posts