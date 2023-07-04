This cat’s dawning self-awareness is today’s funniest 48 seconds (watch to the end!)

Animals

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny cat video today …’ comes this, a cat and its gradually dawning self-awareness which is surely the funniest 23 seconds you’ll watch today.

Never related to much to a cat (not the biting bit, obviously).

And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted.

‘That question made him realize he is a cat.’

moonie ‘Why???👹 Why??😟 …Why?☹️’

Danielle “Why AM I doing this? WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!”

Kat Yan 😽 ‘Made him question his entire existence.’

ghost ‘He just completely disassociated 😂’

LeAnn ‘I know the feeling.’

Lena Atchan “Why are u doing this?” 🐱: “….why am I doing this?!?!🙀”

Mell_owyello92 ‘Bro just became conscious.’

Jelly_bean “Oh god! I’m a monster”

Professional waifu

And also this.

‘I love your cats micro bangs.’

Anna Silvius

Source TikTok @bean_posts