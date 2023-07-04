The fabulous takedown of this scammer pretending to be Henry Cavill is a proper shot in the arm

Weird World

You might already be aware of the sterling work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at giving scammers a taste of their own medicine, most famously ‘Keanu Reeves’ (plot twist – not Keanu Reeves).

But it wasn’t the John Wick actor (not actually the John Wick actor) in her sights this time but none other than Henry Cavill! Sort of.

And it’s a fabulously funny read.

1.



2.

3.

4.

Becky Holmes – kryptonite to romance scammers everywhere.

Curious what a "celebrity card" is now though. Suspect its similar to an apple or google gift card though! — David Homer (@DavidHomer3) July 3, 2023

I’ve come across it before. You have to buy one before you can meet them. Apparently the benefits are endless 🙄 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) July 3, 2023

Sooo….you’re saving the flamethrower for the second date? I certainly would. — Mark (@Mark01982423) July 3, 2023

Second date = grenade — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) July 3, 2023

Yeah I think mentioning the gun this early on was a mistake. That's at least a third conversation item imo. — Heather (@hmckee100) July 3, 2023

Hindsight… — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) July 3, 2023

In the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here.

And also this!

So excited to finally be able to reveal the cover for my book which will hit the shops in January Victim stories, psychology, sextortion and of course hilarious tweets Pre-order your copy at https://t.co/Bt3owYsKwi Huge thanks to publisher @unbounders and designer @mecobtweets pic.twitter.com/Vhw2OU7apo — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) June 16, 2023

Source Twitter @deathtospinach